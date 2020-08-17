Music Mountain Theatre Family Sing-A-Long Announced

Spend an afternoon with MMT company and friends as they sing through some of the most popular family favorites.

Music Mountain Theatre presents Family Sing-A-Long. No bouncing ball needed. You will know all the words to these songs. Spend an afternoon with MMT company and friends as they sing through some of the most popular family favorites for young and old audiences alike. Hop on your "magic carpet" at home and come on a "frozen" adventure.

All concerts will be performed live without in house audience, and broadcast out onto Vimeo for you to view. MMT takes the safety of performers, patrons, and staff very seriously and is taking great measures to ensure a sanitized & healthy environment.

The concert will be presented on Saturday August 22nd at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $25 per household. You will receive viewing information the day of the event. To order tickets, see the list of upcoming concerts or for more information, visit our website at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call 609 397 3337.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You