Ms. Pat Comes to NJPAC

Get ready to laugh out loud! The New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome Ms. Pat on Friday, December 19 at 7 p.m.



Known for her raw, fearless humor, Ms. Pat tells it like it is — and then some. She’s the creator and star of BET’s hit The Ms. Pat Show, based on her wild real-life journey from drug dealer to suburban mom, as well as the face of Ms. Pat Settles It, her Netflix special Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?, and the wildly popular podcast The Patdown.



Tickets to see Ms.Pat go on sale Friday, June 13, at 10:00 am. Reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.