Mosaic Dance Theater Company to Present TROY: WOMEN & WAR

In this first in-person production since December 2019, Mosaic Dance Theater Company's production of Troy: Women & War will be presented at the First Congregational Church, 40 S. Fullerton Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042. Performances are scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM, and Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM, with an artist talkback after each performance. The program is presented free of charge, and reservations are strongly recommended. Reservations can be made online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/troy-women-war-tickets-243340958357. For additional information, visit www.MosaicDanceTheaterCo.org.

In the 11th or 12 Century BCE, a 10-year war began, horrific for the tremendous loss of life, and the destruction of the city of Troy, believed to be located in modern-day Turkey. Oral tradition kept the epic tale alive until about 750 BCE, when the Greek poet Homer wrote down the cataclysmic events of the war's last year, creating the exquisite poetry titled The Iliad. Then, 300 years later, in 416 BCE, the great Greek dramatist Euripides premiered his poignant tragedy called The Trojan Women, viewed as the first anti-war drama. The war is over; Greece has won. The men of Troy have all been slaughtered, and the Trojan women await their futures as slaves and concubines of the conquering Greeks.

Troy: Women & War captures the essence of the Trojan War, through the eyes of its women -- how it began, how it ended, and the physical, emotional, and psychological misfortunes suffered by the Trojan women: Queen Hecuba of Troy, wife of King Priam; Andromache, her daughter-in-law and wife of the doomed Trojan hero, Hector; Cassandra, Hecuba's daughter who foretold the war, only not to be believed; Polyxena, the tragic, youngest royal daughter, and Helen, the "face that launched a thousand ships." Also portrayed are the three goddesses (Hera, Athena, and Aphrodite) and the warriors of Troy (Hector and Paris) and of Greece (Achilles and Menelaus). Featuring a cast of seven, the production is conceived and directed by Morgiana Celeste Varricchio with choreography by Samara Adell, and a soundtrack of contemporary fusion music by Jehan Kamal. Performing in the production are Morgiana Celeste Varricchio, Nina Brewton, Kendra Dushac McCarthy, Rafael Domenech, Sara Grassi, Anna Starr, and Lawrence Karl.

Based in Glen Ridge, N.J., MDTC is dedicated to the dance and folkloric traditions of the Mediterranean region. The Company's original dance, theater, and educational programs celebrate the rich diversity of cultures of the lands of North Africa, the Middle East, and southern Europe. The dances and music, the stories and myths, and the history and legends of this fascinating area form the wellspring of inspiration for MDTC's creative vision. Founded in 2003 by Producing Artistic Director Morgiana Celeste Varricchio, this critically acclaimed company is known for its artistry and authenticity, not only in creating the original works that comprise its repertory, but also in faithfully researching their origins to ensure cultural integrity. Touring nationally to performing arts venues, universities, schools, and community organizations, the Company is the recipient of the Sunshine Award for its contribution to the performing arts, recognized by NARAS (National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences) and the United Nations.

This program is made possible by funds from the Essex County Division of Cultural Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

