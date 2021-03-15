Morpheus Productions Company LLC Presents FRINGE: A MUSICAL REVUE

Morpheus Productions Company LLC will present Fringe: A Musical Revue. Fringe will be performed LIVE virtually on Friday, March 19th and Saturday, March 20th at 7pm EST. Tickets are $15. A portion of proceeds will be used to purchase meals for local hospital staff and volunteers at COVID vaccination sites. To purchase your ticket, please visit www.morpheusproductionsco.com/tickets.

Hey you! See that swanky joint on the corner? The owner is a pal of mine. You can get some quality hooch and watch some cool cats perform LIVE musical theatre pieces! Just tell them Joe sent you and they'll give you a good price. See you inside on March 19th and 20th! You won't want to miss this revue!

Fringe: A Musical Revue is an original revue highlighting musicals from 1920 - 1945. The production is directed by Lior Shenhav Algrably, stage managed by Kathleen Rose Gallardo, assistant stage managed by Anthe Haliotis, music directed by Kara Leigh, and assistant music directed by Emily Strassheim. The cast includes Emily Landreth, Meghan McGorry, Christina Freeman, Chloe DeCleene, and Emily Strassheim. The band consists of Kara Leigh on piano, Benjamin Samuelson on guitar and bass, and Skyler Fortgang on drums.

Morpheus Productions Company LLC was founded in 2020 by Kara Leigh. The Morpheus team includes Lior Shenhav Algrably, Kathleen Rose Gallardo, Anthe Haliotis, Chloe Mae Gesslein, Liron Algrably, and Emily Strassheim. Visit www.morpheusproductionsco.com for more info about this production, upcoming projects, and future auditions.