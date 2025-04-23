Monday Night Musicals Come to the Magnet Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Though most of Broadway goes dark on Monday nights, the Magnet Theater is flipping the script with a new series celebrating original, genre-pushing musical comedies. Kicking off in May, the inaugural Monday Night Musicals series features a double bill of two wildly imaginative, socially relevant, and flat-out hilarious new shows: Greg Kotis' post-apocalyptic bluegrass tale The End of All Flesh and Justin Moran's sci-fi boy-band survival horror The Algorhythms.

6:30 PM — THE END OF ALL FLESH

From Tony Award-winner Greg Kotis (Urinetown, ZM), comes a twangy, twisted, cautionary parable for our times. Set atop a remote mountain after the fall of civilization, The End of All Flesh follows Ma, Pa, Boy, and Girl as they navigate environmental collapse, evolving gender dynamics, intergenerational angst, enlightenment philosophy, and the high price of survival…in song! Best Musical, New York City Fringe 2025.

Book, Music & Lyrics by Greg Kotis

Directed by Avery Rose Pedell

Music directed by Melody Allegra Berger

Produced by Theater of the Apes

8:00 PM — THE ALGORHYTHMS

In the tradition of Little Shop of Horrors and Black Mirror, this sci-fi musical comedy blends boy-band dreams and interplanetary panic into a genre-smashing thrill ride. Written by Justin Moran (POPE! An Epic Musical, Peter, Who?), the show follows three down-on-their-luck math teachers-turned-pop hopefuls whose recording session is interrupted by news of a Martian invasion… and the algorithms that drive society into hysteria.

Book & Lyrics by Justin Moran

Music by Travis Nilan

Directed by Louis Kornfeld & Justin Moran

Choreography by Sarah Bricker

Produced by Compass Theatrical

Long known as one of New York's premier homes for improv and sketch comedy, the Magnet Theater continues its evolution by giving a stage to fully realized original musicals that merge comedy, storytelling, and musical innovation.

“The Magnet has always been a place where artists come to take risks and create something new,” says Michael Lutton, Artistic Director of the Magnet Theater. “Monday Night Musicals is an exciting step in that tradition - giving our community a platform to develop and premiere original musical theater in a space that already thrives on collaboration and bold ideas.”

Whether you're a die-hard theater nerd, a comedy junkie, or just someone who wants to laugh through the collapse of civilization, Monday Night Musicals offers an unforgettable (and affordable) night out in one of New York's most adventurous performance spaces.

