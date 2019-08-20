Mile Square Theatre Presents Dominique Morisseau's Drama PIPELINE

Mile Square Theatre, Hudson County's leading professional theatre, presents Dominique Morisseau's searing drama Pipeline.

A mother's hopes for her son clash with an educational system rigged against him. With profound compassion and lyricism, Pipeline brings an urgent conversation powerfully to the fore. Issues of class, race, parenting, and education in America come to the surface as we are left to question the structures that ultimately trap underserved communities.

Nya, an inner-city public high school teacher, is committed to her students but desperate to give her only son Omari opportunities they'll never have. When a controversial incident at his upstate private school threatens to get him expelled, Nya must confront his rage and her own choices as a parent. But will she be able to reach him before a world beyond her control pulls him away?

"We are thrilled to produce this moving drama by Dominique Morisseau. It speaks to so much that is happening in America today, and we are honored to present Morisseau's articulate voice on the MST stage," says MST Artistic Director Chris O'Connor. "We've put together an incredibly gifted cast to render this moving story, and the production is in the very capable hands of Obie-winning director Kevin R. Free."

Pipeline stars Malikha Mallette (Daredevil, House of Cards), Marcus Denard Johnson, (Titan Theatre Company), Chadwick Antonio Rawlings (MST's 7th Inning Stretch), Jarvis Tomdio (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Jessica Darrow (Bitter Greens at 59E59 Theaters), and Annie McAdams (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike at MST).

"Pipeline is an emotionally harrowing, ethically ambiguous drama that raises barbed questions about class, race, parental duty, and the state of American education."

-Variety

The creative team includes many MST resident designers; scenic designer Matthew J. Fick (The Net Will Appear), costume designer Natalie Loveland (It's a Wonderful Life), lighting designer Jason Flamos (I and You), projection designer Joey Moro (Long Gone Daddy) and sound designer Frederick Kennedy.

Tickets available at www.milesquaretheatre.org, or by calling 201-683-7014. Tickets are $15-40 • $18 students and seniors. GROUP SALES available: email abaldwin@milesquaretheatre.org. Discount Parking available at The Harlow at 1330 Willow Avenue and at Little Man Parking at 1300 Jefferson Street.

For more information on Mile Square Theatre, please visit www.milesquaretheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You