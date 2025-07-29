Miguel Cervantes, Donald Webber, Jr., and More Set For BROADWAY IN THE PARK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SOMA Stage has announced the 4th annual Broadway in the Park concert on Labor Day, Monday, September 1st at 4:30pm. The concert will take place at the Memorial Park Amphitheater in Maplewood, NJ, just a 35-minute train ride from NYC. More information about SOMA Stage can be found on the website: www.somastage.org.

Coined by the NYTimes “where Broadway comes home to sleep,” South Orange and Maplewood (or, SOMA) has an abundance of Broadway community members from actors and directors to writers and musicians. SOMA Stage was formed by Dana Spialter in order to provide the local professional theater artists with a creative home in their backyard and allow the entire community to support and enjoy the talent of their neighbors. In addition to offering concerts and masterclasses, the company has a primary focus on supporting and developing new works through the SOMA backStage Reading Series (this year taking place Jan 25-26, 2026).

“We are so thrilled to be back for our 4th annual Broadway in the Park concert, the biggest celebration of Broadway in North Jersey. The Broadway talent in SOMA is like none other and the excitement surrounding this event continues to amaze us each year,” says Producing Artistic Director and Founder Dana Spialter. She continues, “Each year we pick a different theme and we can’t wait for you to see this year’s lineup turning the tables and singing songs from roles they’d never traditionally play!”

All of the performers are local to the SOMA area. The full cast includes: Whitney Bashor (MJ the musical), Haven Burton (How to Dance in Ohio), Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Becky Gulsvig (A Beautiful Noise), Briga Heelan (Once Upon a One More Time), Rosena M. Hill Jackson (Carousel), Andy Kelso (Kinky Boots), Andrew Kober (Beetlejuice), Manu Narayan (Company), Zal Owen (Harmony), Charlie Pollock (The Great Gatsby), Lance Roberts (Just In Time), Dana Spialter (Hair), Mariand Torres (Lempicka), Rebecca Covington Webber (Hamilton), Donald Webber, Jr. (Hamilton), Jared Zirilli (Summer). Musical direction will be by Louis Danowsky, also a Jersey resident.

SOMA Stage’s Broadway in the Park concert will be presented in partnership with Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture as a free town event on Monday, September 1st (Labor Day) at 4:30pm at the Memorial Park Amphitheater in Maplewood, NJ. In the event of rain, the concert will take place at The Woodland in Maplewood.

There is a suggested donation of $15 per person which will go directly to future programming presented by SOMA Stage.