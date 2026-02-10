Middletown Arts Center Will Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, running February 27 – March 8, 2026.

The Tony Award-winning hit will be directed by Kate Cordaro, with musical direction by Nick Jupinka and choreography by Samantha Amaral. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a heartfelt and hilarious musical that follows six quirky middle schoolers as they compete for the spelling championship.

ABOUT THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion! At least the losers get a juice box. The play is PG 13 rated for adult language and humor, with a book by Rachel Sheinkin, music and lyrics by William Finn and additional material by Jay Reiss, based on a concept by Rebecca Feldman.

The MAC Players production includes Julian Alejandro Baro (William Barfée), Rach Phelan (Olive Ostrovsky), Zoe Seitz (Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre), Gloria Licona Klein (Marcy Park Gloria), Arron Little (Leaf Coneybear), Charles Thomas Hughes (Chip Tolentino), Clint Gilfillan (Douglas Panch), Cate Pasterchick (Rona Lisa Peretti) and Zachary Conner (Mitch Mahoney).

The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite, with additional free parking available in the station's metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends. For more information, visit middletownarts.org or call 732.706.4100.