Middletown Arts Center Will Host The MAC Music Café

The Middletown Arts Center will present the MAC Music Café, a monthly showcase of the area's talented musicians on Sunday, June 29 from 4-6 p.m. June's singer-songwriter lineup features Michael Askin, Jerry Smith, Debbie Gangemi and Tom Flynn. The concert will take place in the MAC Theater. The event is FREE (with a suggested donation of $5).

The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

ABOUT THE PERFORMERS

MICHAEL ASKIN is a singer/songwriter with the unique ability to combine everyday, slice-of-life images with larger philosophical themes. Once the “guitarist with mystique” in such Jersey rock bands as Divine Sign and My State of Attraction, Michael has forged ahead as a solo artist, releasing his third EP, Road by the River, in 2017. A travelogue of sorts, Road by the River evokes images of a world-weary traveler, crisscrossing the country by car and train, searching for who knows what.

Jerry Smith: Singer-songwriter, multi-award winning author, retired social worker and English professor, Jerry loves being part of the local music scene where he enjoys playing oldies rock n' roll & Motown songs along with his originals. He has a Facebook presence, and Jerry can also be found at his author website at www.ejerrysmith.com.

Tom Flynn writes songs with meticulously crafted lyrics that blend Rock, Pop, and Folk. Tom's music has been compared to Jackson Browne, REM, The Cars, Bob Dylan and The Moody Blues. His single, “Automatic People”, has been played on over 60 college radio stations. Travels, Tom's debut album, was released last year and is currently licensed to several TV networks including Nascar, The Discovery Network and The Oprah Winfrey Network.

