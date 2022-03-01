Mercer County Community College's JKC Gallery in Trenton to Present THE ROAD HOME
Virtual and in-person artist reception set for Wednesday, March 2 at 12 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m.
JKC Gallery Director, Michael Chovan-Dalton remarked, "The Road Home is a compilation of works from around the globe which showcases the photographers, journalists and visual storytellers who have experienced different forms of identity displacement. The show gives participating artists the option to sell their works to support themselves or to donate the sales to charity. JKC Gallery will make up to three prints of each work as they are sold."
"This show is a true visual conversation which tells a story through images and words about the struggles of migration," Chovan-Dalton said.
Featured artists include: Yshao Lin of Fuzhou, China; Tomas Ayuso, Honduran writer and documentary photojournalist; Rola Khayyat, Lebanese interdisciplinary artist; Spanish/Palestinian independent visual journalist Maysun; Brazilian-born photographer Jennifer Cabral of New Jersey; Spanish fashion designer and photographer Icía Vázquez; journalist and lecturer Fatima Martinez of Bogota, Colombia; Australian/Brazilian photographer/visual storyteller Camilla Martineli from Philadelphia; and photographer and installation artist Ara Oshagan.
For more information about the artists visit https://jkcgallery.online/the-road-home-march-1st-to-31st-2022.
Gallery hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment. Please register your visit at least one day in advance at JKCGallery.online. To learn more about the show, the reception and registration requirements, including Zoom links, please visit JKCGallery.online.