Mercer County Community College's JKC Gallery in Trenton to Present THE ROAD HOME

Mercer County Community College's James Kerney Campus Gallery has announced its next photography exhibit entitled "The Road Home: Migrations, Displacement and Redefining Where We Live." The show runs from March 1 through March 31, 2022 with in-person and virtual artist receptions Wednesday, March 2 at 12 noon and again at 6:30 p.m. live and on the Zoom conferencing platform. The public is invited. Proceeds of sales of limited works will go to supporting the artists or may be donated to a charity of each artist's choice.

JKC Gallery Director, Michael Chovan-Dalton remarked, "The Road Home is a compilation of works from around the globe which showcases the photographers, journalists and visual storytellers who have experienced different forms of identity displacement. The show gives participating artists the option to sell their works to support themselves or to donate the sales to charity. JKC Gallery will make up to three prints of each work as they are sold."

"This show is a true visual conversation which tells a story through images and words about the struggles of migration," Chovan-Dalton said.

Featured artists include: Yshao Lin of Fuzhou, China; Tomas Ayuso, Honduran writer and documentary photojournalist; Rola Khayyat, Lebanese interdisciplinary artist; Spanish/Palestinian independent visual journalist Maysun; Brazilian-born photographer Jennifer Cabral of New Jersey; Spanish fashion designer and photographer Icía Vázquez; journalist and lecturer Fatima Martinez of Bogota, Colombia; Australian/Brazilian photographer/visual storyteller Camilla Martineli from Philadelphia; and photographer and installation artist Ara Oshagan.



For more information about the artists visit https://jkcgallery.online/the-road-home-march-1st-to-31st-2022.

Gallery hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment. Please register your visit at least one day in advance at JKCGallery.online. To learn more about the show, the reception and registration requirements, including Zoom links, please visit JKCGallery.online.