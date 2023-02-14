Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

McCarter Theatre Presents WUTHERING HEIGHTS Beginning This Month

This exclusive New Jersey engagement and the production’s final stop on its US tour, will be on stage in McCarter’s Matthews Theatre starting February 23 thru March 12.  

Feb. 14, 2023  
McCarter Theatre will host the internationally-acclaimed UK production of Wuthering Heights by groundbreaking theatre-maker EMMA RICE and her celebrated theatre company Wise Children. Live music, dance, puppetry, and a dash of impish irreverence combine in an intoxicating revenge tragedy for our time. On the wild moors of Yorkshire, an orphaned Heathcliff is adopted by the Earnshaws and taken to live at Wuthering Heights, where he finds a kindred spirit in Catherine. As they grow up together, a fierce love ignites between them-and when forced apart, a brutal chain of events is unleashed in an epic story of passion, revenge, and redemption.

"I'm so thrilled to have the work of Emma Rice on our stage," said McCarter Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen. "With Wuthering Heights, Rice is at the top of her power as a theater maker, taking hundreds of pages of description and transforming them into a live event. She puts the feeling of that great novel on stage. She and her team are so smart in how mu­sic, lighting, costumes, and movement play into the mood and melodrama. It leans into theatricality to bring the tragedy and gothic tale of obsessive love to an audience in a thrilling, raw, emotional way."

Wise Children's Wuthering Heights is A National Theatre, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal co-production, produced in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre. The production is represented in the US by Pemberley Productions.

Tickets start at $25 and are now on sale at McCarter.org or can be purchased by calling the Patron Services Office at 609-258-2787.




February 14, 2023

