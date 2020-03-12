McCarter Theatre Center Suspends All Performances Through March 31

McCarter Theatre Center has announced the suspension of all performances, classes, and events through March 31, effective immediately, including the production run of Sleuth, Miloš, The Hot Sardines, and The Peking Acrobats.



Regarding the cancellation of public events, McCarter Board President Robert J. Caruso said "McCarter has been monitoring the developing situation with regards to COVID-19 (coronavirus) and its impact. In the interest of public health and safety and in light of recent developments including Governor Murphy's declaration this afternoon to limit large public gatherings, we feel this decision is the best one to ensure the well-being of our staff, artists, visitors, and community. We will assess the ongoing situation weekly and determine if we need to extend the performance suspension past March 31."



McCarter's Patron Services team will be in touch with ticket holders in the next several days to discuss their options, including transferring a ticket to a donation to support McCarter during these uncertain times. McCarter will continue to pay its artists and staff during this crisis, and donations will help meet financial obligations. If a child is enrolled in an After School class, a member of our Education team will reach out to discuss your options.



More information can be found at mccarter.org/update.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You