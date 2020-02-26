McCarter Theatre Center Announces 2020-2021 Theater Series

McCarter Theatre Center has announced its lineup for the 2020-2021 Theater Series. The series opens with Dreaming Zenzile, a new musical based on the life of South African legend Miriam Makeba featuring international jazz sensation Somi Kakoma, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, in association with Octopus Theatricals and National Black Theatre. Next is the return of McCarter's community-based Dickensian celebration of A Christmas Carol, directed by Adam Immerwahr. The new year begins with Mike Lew's hilarious Tiger Style!, directed by Moritz Von Stueplnagel; followed by Kate Hamill's timely adaptation of The Scarlet Letter. Closing the season will be Bhangin' It, a brash, intoxicating, and joyous large-scale musical set in the world of intercollegiate competitive bhangra, directed by Amy Anders Corcoran in a co-production with La Jolla Playhouse. A sixth production will be announced later in 2020.





September 12 - October 11, 2020 (opening: Friday, September 18)

Dreaming Zenzile



Based on the life of Miriam Makeba

By Somi Kakoma

Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz

In association with Octopus Theatricals and National Black Theatre

An inspiring new musical based on the extraordinary life of South African musical legend and activist Miriam Makeba. Performing as Makeba on the eve of her last concert, international jazz sensation Somi Kakoma transports the audience through a spiritual journey in an electrifying portrait of a passionate artist's singular voice and vision. This modern jazz play features a live band, a cast of 5, original music, and reinterpretations from Makeba's popular repertoire including "The Click Song." Dreaming Zenzile will premiere at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis in March, 2020.





December 8 - 27, 2020 (opening: Friday, December 11)

A Christmas Carol



By Charles Dickens

Adapted by David Thompson

Directed by Adam Immerwahr



David Thompson's adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, directed by Adam Immerwahr, continues the tradition of Ebenezer Scrooge's magical journey through Christmas past, present, and future. With beloved carols and original music, 35 members from the greater Princeton community share the stage with a professional cast, bringing this story to life. Usher in the community spirit with all the joy, wonder and generosity that Scrooge ultimately discovers.





January 12 - February 7, 2021 (opening: Saturday, January 16)

Tiger Style!



By Mike Lew

Directed by Moritz Von Stuelpnegel



Siblings Albert and Jennifer Chen reached the pinnacle of academic achievement. But in adult life, they're colossal failures. They do what any reasonable brother and sister would do: confront their parents and launch an Asian Freedom Tour! From California to China, this exuberantly sharp comedy by Mike Lew examines the successes and failures of tiger parenting through the lens of a playwright who's actually been through it. Tony-nominated director Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Broadway's Hand to God) directs.

April 30 - May 30, 2021 (opening: Saturday, May 8)

The Scarlet Letter

By Kate Hamill

Inspired by Nathaniel Hawthorne's novel



Original sin. Shame. Redemption. A society reels with fear when a woman's sexuality is on display. Nathaniel Hawthorne's masterwork bursts to life in a chilling and timely adaptation. Known for her inventive and explosive take on classics (Sense and Sensibility, Pride and Prejudice, Dracula) Kate Hamill's "A" examines a community in chaos-not far from our own, mad modern world.





June 15 - July 3, 2021 (opening: Saturday, June 19)

Bhangin' It



A new musical

By Mike Lew and Rehana Lew Mirza

Music and Lyrics by Sam Willmott

Co-production with La Jolla Playhouse



Brash, intoxicating, and joyous, Bhangin' It is a celebration of the traditions we inherit from yesterday and those we create for tomorrow. Intercollegiate Bhangra, a competitive "dance-off" of traditional Punjabi folk styles, is a high stakes game. Mary, a biracial college student, thinks she's got all the right moves on the Bengal Tigers Bhangra team. But to teammate Preeti, Mary is just not "Indian enough." When Mary is abruptly booted off the Tigers, she and her roommate Sunita put together a team whose only criteria for joining is a desire to dance. With Nationals coming up, can this eclectic, ragtag group whip themselves into shape to take on the competition? Find out in this brand new feel-good and dance-filled musical.





Subscription packages for the 2020-2021 Theater Series, as well as package options for McCarter's Dance, Music, and Signature Events - are available now by calling 609-258-5050, visiting mccarter.org, or visiting the McCarter Ticket Office, located at 91 University Place in Princeton. Please Note: All dates and times subject to change.





