Sep. 13, 2022  

MUSIC AT THE MANSION Continues At The Thorne Mansion in Morristown

NiCori Studios & Productions announces the next installment of the long running Bloomfield series "Music at the Mansion" at it's new location at the historic Thorne Mansion in Morristown on Sunday, September 25 at 3pm.

Performers to include Singer,Wendy Lane Bailey, MAC and Margaret Whiting Award winning recording artist,Josephine Sanges and Broadway performer,Rosemary Loar all hosted by Excellence in Theatre Education award TONY nominee Corinna Sowers Adler. The afternoon will feature John DiPinto on piano and Julia King as the "Young Musician Moment" performer.

Celebrating the great American Songbook, NiCori Studios & Productions presents the series "Music at the Mansion" which features award-winning and renowned singers and musicians from the New York metropolitan area and beyond. The series showcases three performers each entertaining with a 25 minute set and a Young Musician Moment. A wine and cheese reception will follow.

Future performances will held be on November 27th at 3pm.

Tickets for "Music at the Mansion" are $35 per person in advance and $40 at the door (cash only). Seating begins at 2:30pm. The beautiful Thorne Mansion is located at 21 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown, NJ and is the home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Visit NiCoriStudios.com for tickets and more information.

"Music at the Mansion: Making beautiful music in a beautiful place with beautiful people!"
