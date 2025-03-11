MUSIC AT THE MANSION Returns This Month with New Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NiCori Studios & Productions has announced the next installment of the long running Cabaret series "Music at the Mansion" at the historic Thorne Mansion, home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Morristown on Sunday, March 23 at 3pm.

Performers to include cabaret artist Elizabeth Milic, Broadway and Cabaret veteran Raissa Katona Bennett and award winning Cabaret Artist Stearns Matthews all hosted by Excellence in Theatre Education award TONY nominee Corinna Sowers Adler. The afternoon will feature Jim Horan on piano and Holly Ryan as the “Young Musician Moment”.

Celebrating the great American Songbook, NiCori Studios & Productions presents the series “Music at the Mansion” which features award-winning and renowned singers and musicians from the New York metropolitan area and beyond. The series showcases three performers each entertaining with a 25 minute set and a Young Musician Moment. A wine and cheese reception will follow.

Tickets for "Music at the Mansion" are $35 per person in advance and $40 at the door (cash only). Seating begins at 2:30pm. The beautiful Thorne Mansion is located at 21 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown, NJ and is the home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Visit NiCoriStudios.com for tickets and more information.



