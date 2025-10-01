MRS. STERN Returns This Weekend to Luna Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Launching Luna's 2025-2026 season with a five-week run, the two-time Off-Broadway hit Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library returns to Luna starting October 3. Jenny Lyn Bader's play, praised by John McWhorter in the New York Times as "a lesson on perceiving humanity and even dignity in all people under even the toughest of conditions," was called of the Best Dramas of the Year by This Week in New York, selected as one of Cititour's Hot 5 Off-Broadway Shows, and named to Theaterscene's 2024 10 Best List.

Directed by Ari Laura Kreith, the play sold out and extended at 59E59 Theaters last fall, then transferred to the WP Theatre for a second Off-Broadway run. Broadway Radio's Peter Filichia raved, “The characterizations are so good, so terrific, so galvanizing. For 90 minutes, you may very well be on the edge of your seat!”

The production then moved to Martha's Vineyard Playhouse this September in advance of its return to Luna starring the complete New York cast: Ella Dershowitz, Drew Hirshfield and Brett Temple.

About Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library: Berlin, 1933. With martial law in effect, political activism has become a capital crime. A young Gestapo officer arrests a graduate student suspected of illegal research. This interrogation promises to be most challenging as he faces the iconic 20th-century thinker Hannah Arendt. Is she innocent? Or an enemy of the state? Inspired by real events, this fantastical drama delves into the life and mind of one of history's most profound thinkers.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30, Fridays and Saturdays at 8, and Sundays at 3, with a special older adult matinee on Thursday October 9 at 1pm. There are no performances the weekend of October 15-19. As part of Luna's commitment to equity and access, all tickets are pay-what-you-choose.