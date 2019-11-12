MPAC Presents New Jersey Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER

New Jersey Ballet's seasonal presentation of the holiday classic Nutcracker comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center for 14 performances beginning Friday, December 13 at 7:30 pm. New Jersey Symphony Orchestra will provide live orchestral accompaniment. Tickets are $29-69. (all dates listed below)



Returning this season are three performances held post-Christmas, Dec. 26 and Dec. 27. As the time leading up to the holidays may be too busy to enjoy the performance, MPAC will hold three performances after the holidays - including two matinees - for families who still want to share in the spirit of the season.



New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker at MPAC will feature the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Gary S. Fagin. When the curtain rises, audiences in Morristown can expect the eye-popping special effects, brilliant dancing, glorious costumes, and the magic and pantomime that have inspired critics to call it "A spectacle that never seems to age.magic that should go on and on," and "One of the best.as good as it gets."



New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker is the longest running original professional production in the state. It debuted in Millburn in 1971 with international star of New York City Ballet Edward Villella as the Cavalier. Since then, the company has given approximately 900 performances in theatres throughout New Jersey, with more than 5,000 dancers and children, and more than a million viewers. Many in the audience who saw the production as children now bring their own children and grandchildren to see this cherished holiday tradition.





