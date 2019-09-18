MATILDA Opens At The Growing Stage!

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong opens its 38th season with Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL. Running October 4th through the 20th with performances Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 4:00 PM, Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL features a book by Dennis Kelly, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin with direction by Stephen L. Fredericks, TGS's Executive Director, choreography by Jillian Petrie and musical direction by Stephen Fox.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL introduces us to Matilda, a little girl with an astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL features the talents of four professional equity performers in the cast: Nikole Rizzo (The Wizard of OZ) of Netcong, NJ, as Mrs. Wormwood; Dennis Connors (Disney's Beauty And The Beastl) of Maplewood, NJ, as Mr. Wormwood; Davis Cameron Lemley (Curious George: The Golden Meatball) of Cedar Grove, NJ, as Rudolpho and Sean Quigley (Disney's Beauty And The Beast) of Lodi, NJ, as Miss Trunchbull. Rounding out the cast are 10 performers (adults and young people) from all across the state including Violet Caruso of Long Valley, NJ as Matilda.

Ticket prices are $28 for adults, $22 for seniors and $18 for children. To purchase tickets, please visit www.growingstage.com or call (973) 347-4946. Group rates and Season Membership Plans are still available.

Sensory Friendly Performance - On October 20th at 4PM, The Growing Stage will present a sensory friendly performance of Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL. At this performance, see the full production in a safe, supportive environment.

Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

The Growing Stage's programs are made possible, in part, by funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and contributions from numerous corporations, foundations, and individuals.





