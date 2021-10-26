MASTERCHEF LIVE! is Coming to MPAC

Something tasty is heading to Morristown! Don't miss this year's hottest tour - MasterChef Live!, coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, November 11 at 7 pm. Tickets are $29-$109.

This high-energy, interactive stage production brings the culinary hit TV shows MasterChef & MasterChef Junior directly to fans and foodies alike...LIVE on stage! Scheduled to appear are Gerron Hurt, Season 9 winner; Season 7 finalist Malia (14 years old); Season 6 fan favorite Mikey (15 years old) and Season 11 finalist Suu.

The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MasterChef & MasterChef Junior contestants, and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages.

It's a recipe for a guaranteed good time! Bring the whole family to see MasterChef Live!

Gerron: Gerron Hurt is a former teacher turned MasterChef Season 9 winner. He grew up in Louisville, KY with a huge influence from his late mother's cooking inspiration. During his college career, he continued to cook and make dishes for his friends. When the opportunity came to audition for MasterChef, with family support, he decided to take his chances. Months later he found himself being announced by Gordon Ramsey as MasterChef Season 9 winner. It has been a rapid road ever since. Chef Gerron loves incorporating his cooking skills and educational background with influencing others to have fun cooking and creating their own unique recipes through his subscription-based website. He now resides in the greater Nashville area with his wife Brandi and baby Girl Harlee. Gerron continues to travel for appearances, speaking engagements, cooking classes & brand ambassadorships.

Malia: "I'm just a girl who dreams and believes. I was a fan of MasterChef Junior for years. I watched every episode. At the end of each episode when the announcer reminded the viewers about casting, I would ask my mom to audition. My mom would caution me and say, what are the odds? I didn't care about odds, I just wanted to go for it! So, we did! The Masterchef Junior experience did not disappoint. The once in a lifetime experiences, the culinary adventures and the MasterChef Junior friendships continue! I'm so grateful to be a part of the MasterChef Junior family. When I'm not in the kitchen, you can find me working on my other passion in the dance studio. I love all forms of dance and I don't mind putting in long hours. When I do something I love, it doesn't feel like work. In my spare time, I like to indulge in extreme sports like motocross, snowboarding, wake boarding and waterskiing. My family and I enjoy simple moments of camping with family and friends~ campfires, adventures and card games all night."

Mikey: Junior Chef Mikey DiTomasso was a fierce competitor on Fox's Master Chef Junior Season Six and the first and only recipient of the prestigious Golden Apron! From team captain to finishing in the Top 5, he continues to wow folks with his culinary skills! Mikey enjoyed a quick stint on the 2020 MasterChef Live tour and is excited to be back! The "Italian Scallion" was born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago and infuses all kinds of delicious Midwestern staples with his own personal flair. Mikey presented at the 2019 15th Annual 15th Chicago Good Food Expo as well as the 2018 Chicago Tribune Food Bowl Series with Pilot Light Chefs. When he is not working in his garden or donating his culinary expertise to a special non-profit, Mikey can be found on the field or in a gym honing his club soccer, basketball, and lacrosse skills. This kid is the whole package- bright, charismatic and loads of fun!

Suu is a Houston-based recipe developer, food photographer and stylist. Her clients include global food conglomerate Unilever, among many others. She is also the creator and storyteller behind Burmalicious, a food blog that specializes in demystifying Burmese cuisine and celebrating its diverse culinary heritage. Born and raised in Myanmar (also known as Burma), Suu started her cooking journey at the young age of 6 in the kitchen of her grandmother, who is also her biggest culinary idol. Her food career is also influenced by her heritage as well as the works of Nigella Lawson, Grant Achatz, and the late Anthony Bourdain. Suu is the grand finalist in this season of MasterChef: Legends. Her strength in balancing unique flavors and her eagerness to learn and evolve landed Suu in the very first all female-finale in MasterChef history. She knocks out a 4-course dinner, made up of the dishes inspired by her grandmother's recipe, her favorite childhood dessert and a popular Burmese street food.

For more information visit: https://www.mayoarts.org/