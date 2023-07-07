Lyle Lovett and His Large Band Comes to State Theatre New Jersey in August

The performance is on Friday, August 4 at 8pm. 

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

MUGHAL-E-AZAM Premieres in Newark This Weekend Photo 1 MUGHAL-E-AZAM Premieres in Newark This Weekend
STATE FAIR is Now Playing at Surflight Theatre Photo 2 STATE FAIR is Now Playing at Surflight Theatre
John Patrick Shanley Will Workshop New Play THE LOST YEARS at The Black Box Photo 3 John Patrick Shanley Will Workshop New Play THE LOST YEARS at The Black Box
bergenPAC Presents Emo Orchestra Featuring Hawthorne Heights, June 30 Photo 4 bergenPAC Presents Emo Orchestra Featuring Hawthorne Heights, June 30

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band Comes to State Theatre New Jersey in August

State Theatre New Jersey presents Lyle Lovett and His Large Band on Friday, August 4 at 8pm. Tickets range from $39-$99.  

A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.  

Whether touring as a ‘Duo’ or with his ‘Acoustic Group’ or his ‘Large Band,’ Lovett’s live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend’s deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music. 

Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy® Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician. 

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply. 

  




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Don Felder, The Wallflowers, Free Movies And More Come to MPAC This August Photo
Don Felder, The Wallflowers, Free Movies And More Come to MPAC This August

MPAC presents a great lineup of events this August at the theatre as well as throughout Morristown.  In addition to MPAC's lineup of concerts, August means it's time for free indoor movies, and more outdoor free concerts, including two dance parties! 

2
Conejo Players To Debut Agatha Christies THE MOUSETRAP Photo
Conejo Players To Debut Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP

Don't get caught, Conejo Players Theatre “The Mousetrap” opens July 21. A classic whodunit that opened in London's West End in 1952 and continues to draw crowds today.

3
State Theatre New Jersey Presents The Beach Boys, July 29 Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents The Beach Boys, July 29

State Theatre New Jersey presents The Beach Boys on Saturday, July 29 at 8pm. Tickets range from $49-$159.  

4
Dave Malloys GHOST QUARTET to Open This Week At Princeton Summer Theater Photo
Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET to Open This Week At Princeton Summer Theater

Princeton Summer Theater's 2023 season will continue with its second show of the summer, Ghost Quartet, with music and text by Dave Malloy, from July 6th to July 16th.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around' Video Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL Video
Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL
Photos & First Look at CHESS at The Muny Video
Photos & First Look at CHESS at The Muny
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen Video
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Vanguard Theater (6/22-7/16)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Exit 82 Theatre (7/14-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghost Quartet
Princeton Summer Theater (7/06-7/16)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# [Outdoor Concert] Summertime Folk Fantasies
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (8/20-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shipwrecked! An Entertainment - The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/05-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And A Nightingale Sang...
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/12-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dover Quartet
Bickford Theatre at the Morris Museum (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jurassic Park in Concert
Count Basie Center for the Arts (10/27-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder
South Orange Performing Arts Center, South Orange, NJ (7/15-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The SpongeBob Musical
Middletown Arts Center (7/14-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You