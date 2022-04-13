Luna Stage Reopens With THE GIANT VOID IN MY SOUL

Luna Stage will reopen its MainStage with Bernardo Cubría's comedy The Giant Void In My Soul, directed by Rajesh Bose and starring Jesse Castellanos, Darin F. Earl II, John P. Keller and Valerie Terranova. The production will run April 28-May 22, with an official Opening Night of May 1.

Inspired by Don Quixote and Waiting for Godot, with a good dose of Abbott and Costello thrown in for good measure, The Giant Void In My Soul invites audiences to celebrate the return of live theatre with an existential adventure.

According to the theatre's website, "When Fool 1 discovers the Giant Void in their soul, they and their loyal best friend Fool 2 set out on a Quixotic quest to fill it. The Giant Void In My Soul is an existential adventure that explores how the joy is found in the journey."

Although the play was written prior to the pandemic, "It is the perfect response to the ambivalence so many of us are feeling in this moment," said Luna's Artistic Director Ari Laura Kreith. "We want to embrace the joy of human connection, but these past two years have been so painful and complicated. How do we return to the world perhaps sadder and wiser but also with a sense of joy and hope?"

As part of Luna's ongoing commitment to equity and access, all tickets for The Giant Void In My Soul are pay-what-you-choose. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm. To ensure actor and audience safety, proof of vaccination is required and medical-grade masks must be worn throughout the building.

Tickets and more information are available at https://www.lunastage.org/.