Luna Stage Announces Teen 2020 Summer Conservatory With Karl Kenzler

Luna Stage's Summer Performance Conservatory for young artists, ages 12-17 returns for 2020, led by teaching artist and Broadway veteran Karl Kenzler. Auditions will be held at Luna Stage, 555 Valley Road in West Orange, on Thursday, February 27 from 4-6pm and Saturday, February 29 from 2-5pm and by appointment. Students selected for the program will collaborate on a devised play that they will perform on Luna's MainStage theater this July.

Students who are accepted to the Conservatory will spend four weeks learning the skills to develop and perform their own original theater piece with professional Broadway, film, and television actor Karl Kenzler. Using theater games, field work and improvisation, each student artist will create an original character, write monologues and scenes, and rehearse in preparation for eight public performances at the end of the session.

A maximum of 12 actors will be accepted into the program, all of whom are guaranteed speaking roles with substantial featured dialogue. Up to five additional slots are available for students interested in stagecraft, directing, technical theatre, and stage management.

Luna's auditions are welcoming, supportive, and fun. Applicants should prepare one minute of text: a monologue, poem or anything else they can theatricalize, and one minute of music: sing a song, play an instrument, percussive dance or anything else with rhythm or movement. To book an audition appointment, please email holly.lehren@lunastage.org.

Classes and rehearsals will be July 6-30, Monday-Friday from 9am-1pm. Performances will be July 25, 26, and August 1 and 2 at 2:00pm. In addition, the actors will have the unique experience of performing the same show at different venues as a touring company from July 27-30.

Conservatory tuition is $1500. Need-based scholarships are available.

The Summer Performance Conservatory offers young artists an opportunity to enhance their individual performance potential while developing a broad base of theater experience and knowledge. They will build technique and learn about themselves as performers while developing collaborative skills and artistic confidence.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You