Live Entertainment Returns to NJPAC With Interactive Experiences for At-Home Audiences

With the theatres temporarily shuttered due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many entertainment seekers are left devoid of the live entertainment experiences they crave and so badly need.



In an innovative move, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will re-open their doors, albeit virtually, with the presentation an all-new LIVE interactive mind-reading experience that audiences can enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own homes with the convenience and ease of Zoom.



Remote Control: A Mindreading Experiment is the incredible mind-reading event that will leave audiences amazed, astonished and thoroughly entertained.



Not just a show, Remote Control is a hands-on experience hosted by leading mentalist, Max Major. The intrigue kicks off before the show even begins when audience members receive a TOP secret package in the mail. It must remain sealed until the show begins. Once opened, its contents help unleash the real-life Jedi-mind tricks that fuel the evening.



Dubbed the "real-life Sherlock Holmes" Max Major has appeared on the TODAY show and America's Got Talent, as well as dozens of viral videos that have stunned millions across the internet. An expert in in body language, influence, and reading people, Max has been called before two Department of Defense Intelligence Agencies to demonstrate his innovative techniques, earning him the reputation as "the human lie detector" along the way.



Streaming directly to at-home audiences, NJPAC presents Remote Control for a limited engagement beginning Friday, June 26 at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday, June 28 at 7:00 p.m. In order to provide the most intimate experience possible, capacity for each performance is set at 50 or fewer passes- each pass allows viewing on one device.



Passes to access this live streaming event are 45.00 (plus applicable service fees) per device and go On-Sale Friday, June 12th at 12:00 p.m. and can be purchased at NJPAC.org.



Max Major's Remote Control: A Mind Reading Experiment

Friday, June 26 @ 7pm

Saturday, June 27 @ 7pm

Sunday, June 28 @ 7pm

$45.00 Per Screen

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You