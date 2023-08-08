Listen: Get a Sneak Peek of Vocal Canvas Podcast Series and Mark Your Calendars for the Debut Episode

Learn more about the cast and crew and where to stream the episode.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

NextGen Acting is launching a preview for their upcoming podcast collaboration with East Brunswick Public Library and Playhouse 22 on the limited series Vocal Canvas. This unique series celebrates a wide range of vocal prints by talented voice over actors in New Jersey and is set to launch on August 10, 2023.

  • Podcast Preview by NextGen Acting: Explore the world of voice-over acting in our exclusive preview of the first episode, 'The Power of Volume'. This special sneak peek is available on the NextGen Acting website at https://www.nextgenacting.com/acting-advice/vocal-canvas-podcast-power-of-volume-episode-preview.

  • Meet the Cast and Crew: Get to know the talented artists behind Vocal Canvas. We are proud to showcase a voice cast from East Brunswick and central NJ with stories from local writers as well. Learn more about our cast and crew at: https://www.nextgenacting.com/vocal-canvas/cast-and-crew

  • First Episode Release on the East Brunswick Public Library Streams: Join us on Thursday, August 10, 2023, for the debut of 'The Power of Volume'. Stream the episode through the EBPL's streaming channels, including Apple Music, Spotify, I Heart Radio, Pandora, and YouTube. You can access all of the streaming links here:https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/ebplibrary/episodes/Acoustic-Monday-2022-Mark-Miklos-e1po85k

"With Vocal Canvas, we're building a bridge from community theater to the dynamic world of voice-over acting, " comments Dennis Connors, director of the podcast, and founder of NextGen Acting, a hub for voice over, film, and acting classes in NJ. "NextGen Acting is committed to nurturing talent, and we invite everyone to join us in this exciting journey that showcases the incredible voice over actors in New Jersey.``

Vocal Canvas is a collaboration between Playhouse 22, NextGen Acting, and the East Brunswick Public Library and reflects our shared dedication to empowering local artists and providing opportunities in the field of acting.



Recommended For You