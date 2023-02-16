Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Linda Eder To Lead A Masterclass On The Art Of Singing At The Ridgefield Playhouse, March 19

One of Linda's greatest passions is working one-on-one with others to share her gift of song and help to significantly enhance the instrument of her students.

Feb. 16, 2023  

For the first time at The Ridgefield Playhouse, join Broadway star Linda Eder for an afternoon of vocalizing, singing and musicianship. Masterclass: The Art of Singing with Linda Eder will take place in the Ridgefield Playhouse Educational Center on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1pm as part of the Classes at The Playhouse Series.

Equipped with her incredible vocals, this 2+ hour class presents an opportunity you can't afford to miss if you want to take your singing to the next level! This masterclass emphasizes the balance between breathing for air and for vocal support, the art of a perfectly placed phrase, and much more. Ages 18+ welcome!

One of Linda's greatest passions is working one-on-one with others to share her gift of song and help to significantly enhance the instrument of her students. Linda's ability to translate technique, passion and real-world application is unique, down-to-earth and instantly applicable. Limited spots remain; do not wait to sign up for this incredible opportunity!

Showcasing one of the greatest voices of our time, Linda Eder's diverse repertoire spans Broadway, Standards, Pop, Country, and Jazz. When she performs "live" in concert, it is amazing to experience the ease with which she moves back and forth from one genre to another as if she were gifted with the vocal ability to perform each genre as well as all the others. A top-selling recording artist, Linda may best be known for originating the role of Lucy in the Broadway production of Jekyll & Hyde. Always touring in great company, her collaborators have included the late Oscar-winning composer and pianist Marvin Hamlisch, Emmy and Grammy winner Michael Feinstein, and conductor of the Boston Pops Keith Lockhart. Eder is happiest on stage singing for her audiences and spreading the joy she exudes.

For more information or to register for the class ($400), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.




