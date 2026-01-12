Light Opera Of New Jersey Appoints Susan Speidel As Inaugural Youth In Arts Director

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Light Opera of New Jersey (LONJ) has announced the appointment of Susan Speidel as the company's first Youth in Arts Director. This landmark position was established through the generous support of LONJ Trustee Shari Loe.

The Youth in Arts Director (YIAD) will play a vital role in advancing LONJ's mission to make the arts accessible, inclusive, and relevant to young audiences.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Susan Speidel to our leadership team as the first Youth in Arts Director for Light Opera of New Jersey," said Jason Tramm, Executive Director of LONJ. "Susan's unparalleled pedigree in arts education makes her the ideal leader to bridge professional performance with youth engagement. With the support of Shari Loe, this role allows us to deepen our commitment to the next generation."

In this capacity, Ms. Speidel will be responsible for:

· Designing and managing school and youth-based engagement programs.

· Cultivating partnerships with youth leaders and educators across the region.

· Ensuring young audiences experience the transformative power of LONJ's artistic programming.

· Collecting qualitative and quantitative data to demonstrate the program's impact for community stakeholders and funders.

· Establishment of the LONJ Youth Ensemble designed for young singers and actors to develop their skills in a professional-level environment

A Distinguished Career in Education

Ms. Speidel brings a wealth of experience to LONJ, having served as the first Director of Education at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse. There, she created the Rising Star Awards, the Summer Musical Theatre Conservatory, and the Adopt-A-School Project.

"I am honored to step into this new role at Light Opera of New Jersey-a company I have long admired as both a performer and an educator. LONJ has established a foundation for recognizing and training young singers through its Stars of Tomorrow Vocal Competition and other programs. My goal is to build on that foundation, not only expanding young singers' knowledge of operetta and musical theatre repertoire, but also providing them with meaningful training and performance experiences. I'm delighted to be working with LONJ's leadership to plan inclusive programs that will inspire and transform these young performers as artists and as individuals," said Susan Speidel.

Her extensive background also includes:

Morristown Beard School: Served as Chair of the Performing Arts Department (2007-2019), directing over 35 productions.

Higher Education: Currently teaches for the Department of Theatre at Kean University and serves as a Lecturer for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Rutgers University.

Academic Credentials: Holds master's degrees from Kean and NYU and a doctorate from Drew University.

An accomplished performer, Ms. Speidel has appeared in LONJ's productions of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and Ragtime. She has also been a soloist with the Indianapolis, Seattle, and Portland Symphonies.

Her contributions to the arts have earned her the NJ Governor's Award for Theatre Education and induction into the NJACT Hall of Fame.