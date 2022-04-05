Lewis Black Brings OFF THE RAILS Tour to NJPAC in November

bergenPAC announces a new show that will take place in the newly renovated theater. Comedian Lewis Black brings his 2022 Off the Rails Tour to Englewood, NJ on Saturday, November 19 at 8:00 p.m. Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance will make you laugh at life's hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world.

Tickets for Lewis Black: Off The Rails Tour go on-sale Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. To reserve tickets in advance, visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Lewis Black: OFF THE RAILS

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 - 8 PM

$49.50-$99.50

Black is one of the most prolific and popular performers working today. He executes a brilliant trifecta as a stand-up comedian, actor, and author. Receiving critical acclaim, he performs more than 200 nights annually, to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. He is one of a few performers to sell out multiple renowned theaters, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York City Center, the Main Stage at the Mirage in Las Vegas and a sold-out Broadway run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.

His live performances provide a cathartic release of anger and disillusionment for his audience. He is a passionate performer who is a more pissed-off optimist than a mean-spirited curmudgeon. Lewis is the rare comic who can cause an audience to laugh themselves into incontinence while making compelling points about the absurdity of our world.

Lewis Black does a live streaming show called THE RANT IS DUE at the end of each of his standup performances. This show is written by the audience watching throughout the world and by the audience in the area of each show. With so much to get off their chests, people use Lewis' platform to Rant about what is on their minds. These rants are now also available on his podcast, Lewis Black's Rantcast.

Lewis Black continues as the longest running contributor to THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central. He has had comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix. In 2001, he won Best Male Stand-Up at the American Comedy Awards. He has released eight comedy albums, including the 2007 GRAMMY Award-winning The Carnegie Hall Performance. He won his second GRAMMY Award for his album Stark Raving Black and has published three bestselling books: Nothing's Sacred (Simon & Schuster, 2005), Me of Little Faith (Riverhead Books, 2008) and I'm Dreaming of a Black Christmas (Riverhead Books, 2010). In 2012, he performed eight sell-out shows at Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway as well as did one of his two HBO Specials BLACK ON BROADWAY. In 2015, Black notably voiced the character "Anger" in the Academy Award winning film from Pixar, "Inside Out."

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030