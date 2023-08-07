Laurel Canyon Band to Perform the Music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young at Axelrod Performing Arts Center

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center will present the Laurel Canyon Band on Thursday, August 17 at 8 p.m. The Laurel Canyon Band is an acoustic tribute to the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, featuring recreations of their seminal works as well as songs from their early bands and their solo years.  

   

The group consists of Grammy Award-winning writer/producer Mark Hudson, Hall of Fame songwriter Gary Burr, and singer/songwriter Mark Mirando. These three talented, true fans of all things CSN&Y take you back to the days of the palm trees and sunshine of Laurel Canyon, California, where some of the greatest music in history was born.   

Mark Hudson has an impressive resume, having worked with a varied array of artists such as Ringo Starr, Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne, Harry Nilsson, Cher, Bon Jovi, Alice Cooper, Carole King and Celine Dion. He first came onto the scene with his brothers Bill and Brett in a rock band called the Hudson Brothers. Working with producer Bernie Taupin for Elton John’s Rocket Records, they had two Top 20 hits – “So You Are a Star” and “Rendezvous.” Mark later learned music production from the legendary Phil Ramone and began producing and writing songs for a variety of top artists.  

Gary Burr has more than 20 songwriting awards and was one of the most successful Nashville songwriters of the 1980s and 1990s. He earned Songwriter of the Year awards from ASCAP, the Nashville Songwriters Association International and Billboard magazine, having penned hits for Kelly Clarkson, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Tim McGRaw, Ricky Martin and Michael Bolton. As a touring musician, he has backed Carole King and Ringo Starr while also providing songs for their albums.  

Mark Mirando is a singer/songwriter who has produced his own albums, co-written songs and performed on recording sessions for others, most notably Ringo Starr and Harry Nilsson.  

Tickets are $38-58. The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, just five minutes from downtown Asbury Park, with plenty of free parking. For more information, call 732-531-9106, ext. 14 or visit Click Here.  




