LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 2020 Shifts To Asbury Park For Final Weekend

With rousing shows triumphantly staged this past week in New York City, Philadelphia, Montclair, and Rockland County, NY, Asbury Park becomes the focus as fans from around the world will start flocking to this fabled Jersey Shore rock resort tonight for the final long weekend of LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 2020: THE 20th ANNIVERSARY. Indeed, the stretch drive has arrived to push the two-decade total past $6 million in money raised through the awesome power of music in order to defeat Parkinson's Disease and the Parkinsonisms, ALS and PSP, in our lifetime.

Rolling Stone, in a feature story this week, said, "The Light of Day Foundation is going bigger than ever to celebrate its 20th anniversary this month with concerts all across New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia, culminating at the Paramount Theater in Asbury Park." And NJ.com declared: "This mammoth festival around Asbury Park is a killer time."

Three dozen shows over four days and nights will take in a wide assortment of venues in Asbury Park. Topping them all will be Bob's Birthday Bash, Saturday at the Paramount Theater. The five-plus hour affair will star Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers, Willie Nile, Joe D'Urso & Stone Caravan, James Maddock, The Weeklings, Jesse Malin, Dramarama, and Boccigalupe & The Bad Boys, with acoustic performances by Ben Arnold, Vini "Mad Dog" Lopez, Jill Hennessy, Williams Honor, Lisa Bouchelle, Danielia Cotton, Matt Jaffe, Adam Ezra, Brian Dunne and Miss Emily.

The official launch to this weekend's Asbury Park festivities is tonight with the WINTERFEST 2020 KICKOFF starring Marc Ribler & Friends 50 Licks: The Music of the Rolling Stones, plus additional sets by Willie Nile; Williams Honor; Colossal Street Jam, and Vendetta Rose. Ribler, music director and guitarist for Little Steven's Disciples of Soul, and his friends will be performing classic Stones hits, fan faves and deep tracks. Tonight at the House of Independents. Doors 6 p.m.; Show 6:30 p.m. $22.50 adv/$30 day of show.

Other highlights include:

Remember Jones PERFORMS THE WHO'S "TOMMY": Direct from a three-night sold-out engagement at the Axelrod Theater, Remember Jones and a cast of very special guests perform a concert version of the 24 songs on the landmark double album in its entirety, done in the uniquely theatrical Remember Jones style. Friday at the Paramount Theater. Show time 6:30 p.m. Tickets $40.

BOB BURGER'S ALL TOGETHER NOW: THE BEATLES ACOUSTIC: The music of The Beatles performed acoustically in singer/songwriter circle format, one artist, one song at a time, hosted by Bob Burger of The Weeklings, with artist support from Richard Barone of The Bongos, Adam Ezra, Quincy Mumford and Ben Arnold. Hear Beatles songs stripped to their naked essence, without full studio production, in ways you've probably never heard these songs before. Each performer also will be including an original composition that reflects the influence The Beatles had on their songwriting and careers. Light of Day favorite Joe D'Urso and his Acoustic Caravan will be opening. Saturday at McLoone's Supper Club. Doors open for lunch at Noon. Show time is 1 p.m. Tickets $15.

Complete ticket and additional information for all LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 2020 events at www.lightofday.org.





