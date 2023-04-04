Kristin Chenoweth to Perform FOR THE GIRLS at MPAC This Month

Emmy and Tony Award-winning performer Kristin Chenoweth will return to Mayo Performing Arts Center to celebrate music from beloved female artists such as Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Judy Garland and more on Saturday, April 29 at 8 pm. Tickets for Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls are $79-$149.

Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voice-over and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." In 1999, she won a Tony Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and she was nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked" in 2004. Chenoweth earned a Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for her lead role in the Roundabout Theatre Company's "On the Twentieth Century." She also earned nominations for a Tony Award and a Drama League Award.

Chenoweth co-starred in Apple TV+'s acclaimed musical-comedy series "Schmigadoon!" For her role as Mildred Layton, Chenoweth received a Critics' Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Chenoweth has performed to sold-out audiences across the world, including performances at Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall.

Notable television roles include appearances in "American Gods," "Trial & Error," "The West Wing," Disney's "Descendants" and "The Muppets." Chenoweth starred in the holiday film "A Christmas Love Story," which premiered on Hallmark Channel. and hosted the Food Network competition series "Candy Land."

Chenoweth is a passionate supporter of charities which dedicate their time and efforts to helping those in need. She formed a charity partnership with the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center (BAPAC) Foundation in her home state of Oklahoma. Chenoweth's accomplishments were honored by her hometown with BAPAC naming "The Kristin Chenoweth Theatre" in 2012. Partnering with the BAPAC in a labor of love, Kristin launched an annual Broadway Bootcamp in 2015, providing young Broadway hopefuls with the opportunity to take classes, hold performances and learn from top mentors in the entertainment industry including Kristin herself. In her lifelong mission to cultivate arts education across the globe, Chenoweth has also created "Places! The Kristin Chenoweth Tour Experience," a unique educational program for young singers that puts them right next to her performing on stage. Each concert in Chenoweth's ongoing tour will feature local participants from higher education conservatories, universities, and colleges for the immersive educational experience.

Chenoweth is a graduate of Oklahoma City University with a Master's degree in Opera Performance. She is an inductee into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, as well as the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.