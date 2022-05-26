Kick Performing Arts Hits The Count Basie Stage

Last weekend, New Jersey's acclaimed Kick Performing Arts Studio hit Redbank's historic Count Basie Stage to showcase their incredible young dancers. Performing various routines, Kick's students showed their excellence in tap, jazz, ballet, hip hop, musical theatre and more! Featuring dancers from age 2 and up, the afternoon was a special chance for every student to shine.

It has been an incredible year for everyone the studio. Its celebrated dance team has taken home awards from across the circuit, winning over a dozen golden tickets over last two competitions. The highly coveted golden ticket is the only thing that provides access to the World Dance Championships, and Kick will be proudly sending these incredible young dancers, whose wins have broken a record, to the championships. The studio is also celebrating multiple Regional Championship wins, two Circle of Excellence nominations from Star Dance Alliance. The Star Dance Alliance includes all the top international competitions.

Kick allows children with a passion for performing to showcase their talents, and believes in teaching their students compassion, teamwork, commitment and more life skills. The benefits reach far beyond winning trophies, as dancers build lifelong friendships and learn the value of teamwork. Kick dancers have performed at Walt Disney World, ABC TV, Madison Square Garden and much more.



The studio provides students opportunities to hone their skills, even if they are not interested in competing. Though Kick is known for its award-winning choreography and dancers, the studio also offers their students opportunities in acrobatics, singing and acting, ensuring that all can follow their dreams in the performing arts. This summer, Kick will give its students the chance to shine onstage in two musicals: Mary Poppins Jr. and Newsies Jr. Always a treat for students, staff and families, our summer musicals are a great opportunity for children to foster a love with the arts.

Since its founding, Kick has grown from 60 to 500 students driven mainly by referrals. Team Kick has won numerous awards in regional competitions including Best Choreography, Overall Score, Most Entertaining, Most Moving and Team Spirit. Kick is the only dance studio in Central New Jersey to receive the More Than Just Great Dancing accreditation. To learn more about Kick and how you can enroll your child, visit www.kickdancestudios.com.