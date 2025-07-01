Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE to Complete Run at Clemans Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



East Lynne Theater Company has chosen to produce the remaining performances of “Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise” at the Clemans Theater for the Arts at the Allen AME Church through July 12, including a holiday matinee 3 p.m. Friday, July 4, due to an unexpected issue with the air conditioning system at Cape May Presbyterian Church. Additionally, due to popular demand, there will be a bonus matinee performance 3 p.m. Sunday, July 6.

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” is a funny and heartwarming story of the real-life courtship between Tony Award-winning playwright Ludwig's (“Lend Me A Tenor,” “Crazy for You”) own parents. Jack is a military doctor and Louise is an aspiring actress who meet as pen pals during World War II and continue their long-distance correspondence for years, despite the many hardships and interruptions of war, until they can finally meet face-to-face.

The play features Liz Mattera, an East Lynne veteran, as Louise, and New York-based actor Xander Furman as Jack, with Mark Edward Lang (ELTC's “Possessing Harriet”) directing and lush period costumes by NYC designer Travis Chinick.

“Audience reaction to ‘Dear Jack, Dear Louise' has been so outstanding, that we decided to add a Sunday matinee in order to accommodate more guests wishing to catch it before the run ends,” said Lang.

Unlike A.R. Gurney's popular play “Love Letters,” this is a fully staged, memorized production, which Lang says adds multiple layers to this epistolary, true-life romance, creating a highly engaging piece of entertainment.

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” runs 7 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays through July 12. There are two special matinees at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 4 (no evening show), and Sunday, July 6. Tickets are $40 general admission, $35 seniors, $25 students and military. Shows will take at the Clemans Theater for the Arts, 717 Franklin St., Cape May. For tickets to and more info on all shows, go to EastLynneTheater.org.

