Kelsey Theatre at MCCC Celebrates Holiday Season 2022 With Movies, Special Events, Sing-Alongs, Musicals, and Free Concerts

Discover the joys of the season close to home as Kelsey Theatre on the campus of Mercer County Community College (MCCC) hosts a magical collection of movies, singalongs, musicals, classic Christmas plays and free concerts from November 19 through December 21, 2022. Theatergoers, friends and family are sure to enjoy this cornucopia of holiday cheer!

"White Christmas Movie Sing-Along"

Sat., Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.



The holiday season officially gets rolling with a wondrous "White Christmas Movie Sing-Along" presented by Theater-to-Go. Enjoy family time at the Kelsey Theatre and watch this beloved movie musical on the big screen! Packed with audience participation activities, families will be guided by hosts to sing and play along with the movie. Come early for Holiday Treats and be a part of the Ugly Christmas Sweater contest! Admission is $22 for adults, $20 for children, students and senior citizens.

"A Winnie-The-Pooh Christmas Tail"

Sat., Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.



Children of all ages will enjoy this exciting Christmas adventure full of delightful tunes brought to life by Kelsey Kids and MP Onstage. The tale begins when a very special friend and relation tells Christopher Robin a story of a Christmas Eve very long ago when Eeyore, the old gray donkey who lives by himself in the thistle corner of Hundred-Acre Wood, was absolutely miserable. It seems that he lost his tail! Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet gather all their friends and organize a search. The holiday theme concerns caring, sharing and the importance of cultivating friends. Admission is $15 for adults//$12 for children, students and senior citizens.

"'Twas the Night Before Christmas"

Fri., Dec. 2 at 9:45 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 5 at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.



The excitement and wonder of the long-awaited midnight visit by Santa Claus, made famous in Clement Moore's beloved poem, is brought to the Kelsey Theatre stage live in a fun and enchanting musical perfect for even the littlest ones. Bring the whole family for this joyous holiday tradition, and take a picture with Santa on the way out. Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for children, students and senior citizens.

"The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge"

Fri., Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.



MTM Players brings the trial of the century to the Kelsey Theatre! A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge appears to have reverted to his old ways. Amidst plenty of mayhem and laughter, Scrooge indignantly files suit against Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. The charges: breaking and entering, kidnapping, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. With Scrooge representing himself (to save a pound), and London's charismatically clever barrister, Solomon Rothschild representing the ghosts, what will become of the spirit of Christmas? The classic Dickens' characters return to take the witness stand in Mark Brown's courtroom farce. Admission is $22 for adults and $20 for children, students and senior citizens.

"MCCC Winter Faculty Recital and Scholarship Concert"

Tues., Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.



MCCC's talented faculty hit the Kelsey stage singing many of your all-time favorites. (Donations will be accepted that support MCCC students!)

"Free MCCC Winter Jazz Concert"

Wed., Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Live Streaming Available



The MCCC Jazz Band, directed by Scott Hornick will present the jazzy sounds of the season when professional musicians from the tri-state jazz scene perform along with MCCC's jazz ensemble of up-and-coming jazz students and vocalists! Admission is free.

"Nutcracker"

Fri., Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.



The NJ Dance Connection playfully presents the story of Young Clara who sneaks downstairs on Christmas Eve to play with her favorite present - a Nutcracker - when she is suddenly confronted by the menacing Mouse King! Her Nutcracker prince comes alive, saves her and whisks her away to the Land of The Sweets where Snow Queen and King, snow fairies, dancing sugar plums and toy soldiers all await her. This classic ballet, set to Tchaikovsky's magical score, is abridged, fully narrated. Family and friends of all ages can celebrate the magic of holiday season together at this delightful Kelsey Kids performance. Admission is $16 for adults and $14 for children, students and senior citizens.

"Free MCCC Symphonic Band Winter Concert"

Wed., Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Live Streaming Available



Celebrating its 43rd season, the MCCC Symphonic Band will round off the holiday season. Directed by Dr. Lou Woodruff, the 45-member ensemble will present classics by Vivaldi, Sousa and Strauss, a variety of pops and seasonal favorites, and will enliven the Kelsey with a traditional holiday sing-along. Admission is free. Reservations are required.

