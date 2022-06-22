Kelsey Theatre Presents The Musical OLIVER!, July 8 - July 17 At Mercer County Community College

Yardley Players presents "Oliver!" weekends July 8 through July 17, 2022 at Kelsey Theatre located on the Mercer County Community College campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor.

A perennial favorite, this three-time Tony Award-winning musical appeals to the emotions with its drama, and is guaranteed to delight with spirited, timeless songs like "As Long as He Needs Me," "Food, Glorious Food," "Consider Yourself," "I'd Do Anything" and "Where is Love."

Lionel Bart's classic based on Charles Dickens' novel "Oliver Twist" takes audiences on a wild adventure through Victorian England. The lead character, Oliver Twist, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker and bravely escapes to London and finds acceptance among a group of petty thieves and pickpockets. Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit and the benevolent victim takes him in but the leader of the pickpockets is intent on kidnapping him back!

The cast features Trevin Davis of Newtown, Pennsylvania as Oliver, Jonathan Stanley of East Windsor as Mr. Bumble, Denise Carey of Newtown, Pennsylvania as Widow Corney, Marc Suznovich of Hamilton as Mr. Sowerberry/Adult Ensemble, Liz Wurtz of Levittown, Pennsylvania as Mrs. Sowerberry, Bridget Godfrey of Robbinsville as Charlotte/Adult Ensemble, Wes Carty of Yardley, Pennsylvania as Noah Claypole/Adult Ensemble, Brayden Davis of Newtown, Pennsylvania as Dodger, Tom Chiola of Trenton as Fagin, Olivia Smith of Trenton as Charley Bates, Chris Schmalbach of Hamilton as Bill Sikes, Avelyn Simons of Princeton as Nancy, Shealyn Davis of Newtown, Pennsylvania as Bet, Doug Eberhart of Yardley, Pennsylvania as Mr. Brownlow, Marge Swider of Langhorne, Pennsylvania as Mrs. Bedwin/Adult Ensemble, Barry Leonard of Monroe as Dr. Grimwig/Adult Ensemble, and Mary Ann Wylie of Yardley, Pennsylvania as Old Sally.

Members of Fagan's gang and the workhouse include Ezra Cayton Hodges and Jacob Zacks of Princeton; Tristan Davis of Newtown, Pennsylvania; Hannah Garber and Summer Stone of Pennington; Hope Ghaffoor, Kate Kopera and Emma Poppell of Hamilton; Mia Godfrey of Robbinsville; Julianna Gonzalez of Burlington; Jacob King of Wrightstown; Annie Lockman of West Windsor; Addie Marseglia of Levittown, Pennsylvania; and James Petrick of Lawrenceville.

The adult ensemble includes Alexis Plexico, William Augustin, Leslie Kraus, and Kristin Kraus (as the Strawberry Seller) of Levittown, Pennsylvania; Erin Burns, Molly Kopera and Dan Mucha of Hamilton; Aimee Clark and Pam Hernandez of Lawrenceville; Brian Davis and Tristan Davis of Newtown, Pennsylvania; Abigail Gafgen and Cara Pergament of Robbinsville; Edward Hanratty of East Windsor; Katherine Hanratty and Eva Nester of Cranbury; Jenna Moschella of Ewing as the Rose Seller; Laura Raccuglia of Millstone Township, Angela Ronan of Manalapan as the Milk Seller; Patrick Rounds of Princeton as the Knife Grinder; and Steve Vardy of Yardley, Pennsylvania.

The show is produced by Marge Swider and directed by Kristy Davis. Other members of the production team include: Music Director William Augustin, Choreographer Haley Schmalbach, Orchestra Conductor John Demchak, Keyboard Player Lee Milhous, Stage Manager Liz Wurtz, Set Designer Jeff Cantor, Costumer Paula Molino Wolff, Programs Kristy Davis, Props Marge Swider and Kelly Plexico, Publicity John Maurer, Sound Tech Kyle Zamory, Lighting Design Kitty Getlik and Costume Helper Louisa Murey.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for students, senior citizens and children. Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333.