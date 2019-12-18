Kelsey Theatre Kicks Off 2020 with Comedy CALENDAR GIRLS

The Kelsey Theatre at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) and the Pennington Players kick off the New Year with the popular, fun and risqué British comedy "Calendar Girls" - a true story based on the lives of eleven extraordinary Women's Institute ladies who pose nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukemia Research Fund.

Dates and show times are Friday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 4 and Jan. 11 at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sundays, Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. Kelsey Theatre is located on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. The community is invited to an opening night reception with the cast and crew on opening night, Jan. 3.

"Calendar Girls" first opened at England's Chichester Festival Theatre and thereafter embarked on a national tour. Since that time, it has become the fastest selling play in British theatre history. The story of "Calendar Girls" begins when John, who shortly after being diagnosed with lymphoma, passes away. His wife Annie and her friends resolve to create a "nudie" calendar to raise money to buy a settee for the hospital waiting room. To everyone's surprise, the calendar attracts a torrent of international attention and the group's new-found fame threatens a close friendship.

The stage version of this remarkable story has received critical acclaim, both domestically and abroad.

"'Calendar Girls,' with a script adaptation by Tim Firth who also co-wrote the movie, achieves exactly what it sets out to do. It makes you laugh, it makes you cry, and it leaves you feeling better about life than you did when you entered the theatre," according to the British daily newspaper, The Telegraph.

Calendar Girls is directed by Susan Galli and features Suzanne Ardite of New Hope, Pa., as Chris, Melanie Parsons of Pennington as Annie, Erin Leder of Bordentown as Cora, Susan Schwirck of Monroe Township as Jessie, Kellie Cooper of Philadelphia as Celia, Laurie Hardy of Hamilton as Ruth, Meg Waldowski of Yardley, Pa., as Marie, Jim Morris of Hamilton as John, Daniel Joseph of Hamilton as Rod, Christopher Schmalbach of Palmyra as Lawrence, Judi Parrish of West Trenton as Lady Cravenshire/WI Member, Samantha Otto of Langhorne, Pa., as Elaine/WI Member, Charles Acosta of Langhorne, Pa., as Liam, Cathy Coryat of Cream Ridge as Brenda Hulse/WI Member, Diana Maurer of Ewing as Natalie/WI Member.

In keeping with the spirit of the true story that inspired the production, merchandise sold during the performances will benefit Capital Health Cancer Center. In addition, the Pennington Players will present a special fundraising performance for the Cancer Center on Friday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m., which includes a reception with appetizers and a silent auction from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The $25 ticket price includes the reception and show, with all proceeds to benefit the Cancer Center. More details at www.calendargirlsbenefit.com.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and students and may be purchased online or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theater. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.

Note: The production contains adult language and partial nudity, and may not be appropriate for all audience members.





