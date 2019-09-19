Kelsey Theatre Hosts ANNIE, THE MOVIE SING ALONG

The sun will come out tomorrow - but for two shows only - when Theatre To Go and Mercer County Community College's (MCCC) Kelsey Theatre present "Annie, The Movie Sing-Along," where the audience is the star!

The fun begins on Saturday, Oct. 19, with shows at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Kelsey Theatre on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

This beloved movie musical was directed by John Huston, one of the great film directors of all time, and stars Aileen Quinn as Annie, Albert Finney as Daddy Warbucks, and Carol Burnett as Miss Hannigan. Bernadette Peters, Tim Curry, Ann Reinking, and Geoffrey Holder round out the cast. Add to that an orphanage full of cute little girls - and an even cuter dog - and you have a guaranteed great outing for the entire family.

Packed with audience participation activities, the sing along includes a "Depression Buster" goody bag of props to use throughout the movie, with hosts to guide the action. Activities include a costume contest, trivia contest, interactive games, and of course, singing. With such favorites as "It's a Hard Knock Life," You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile," and "Tomorrow," there is no shortage of timeless tunes.

The event will be led by Elizabeth Rzasa of Ewing as Annie, with Tom Bessellieu, Lawrenceville, as Daddy Warbucks and Ruth Markoe, also of Lawrenceville, as Miss Hannigan. The trio will be leading activities, introducing the film, and of course, singing along.

Tickets for "Annie, The Movie Sing Along," are $16 for adults, and $13 for seniors, children, and students. Tickets may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.net or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking available next to the theatre.

For a complete listing of events for children and adults, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.





