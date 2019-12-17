Keith D. Cooper Receives Lou DeScioli Award

On Thursday December 5th, Broadway veteran Keith D. Cooper received the Lou DeScioli Award of Excellence from the Somers Point Business Association. Mr. DeScioli always believed that a great business is one that strives to make its community better and thrive.

Keith D. Cooper is one of the founding members of the Theater Collaborative of South Jersey who saved, renovated and rejuvenated the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point, NJ.

Mr. Cooper serves as it's Executive Director .

It took over 9 years of fundraising and hard work to bring the Gateway back to life. The Gateway reopened in August 19th 2017 with a weekend of performances by Broadway's Andrea McArdle. The theatre runs year round with performances and an educational program.

Mr. Coopers previous credits include working for "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" on Broadway in company management as well as taking "Disney High School Musical" on National Tour . He also company managed off-Broadway's " Toxic Avenger" and brought that production to South Korea. Keith also worked for Norwegian Cruise Line , Caesar's Atlantic City and Resorts Casino as Entertainment Specialist.

Mr Cooper is also on the Board of Directors of The South Jersey Aids Alliance and he is president of KCKB Productions,LLC.

For more information on the Gateway Playhouse, please visit www.gatewaybythebay.org





