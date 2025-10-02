Kean Stage Welcomes Soweto Gospel Choir To Kean University

Kean Stage will open its 2025-2026 season with the SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR on Sunday, October 5 at 7:00 p.m. in Wilkins Theatre (1000 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ).



The multi-Grammy and Emmy Award -winning SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR returns to North America with its concert entitled “PEACE,” a joyful program of South African freedom songs, traditional spirituals and some classics like “Man in the Mirror” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” The inspirational concert will also feature the spirited music of Aretha Franklin, Harry Belafonte, Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Leonard Cohen and more.



Formed in 2002, the SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR was created to celebrate the unique power of African gospel music and quickly established itself as a group that is “undeniably synchronized, appears unshakable, and simultaneously expresses universality and individuality” (San Francisco Classical Voice). Heralded by Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu, Barack Obama, and Oprah Winfrey, the choir excites audiences worldwide, uplifting the soul and spreading joy through its earthy rhythms, rich harmonies, brilliant costumes, and infectious spirit.



The SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR has collaborated and performed with Peter Gabriel, U2, John Legend, Robert Plant, Chance the Rapper, Celine Dion, Diana Ross, Pharrell Williams and many more. They have performed in prestigious venues across the globe including Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House, Royal Festival Hall London and Nelson Mandela Theatre. Further, they have performed at such important events as the 2009 Academy Awards, Nelson Mandela’s memorial service in Westminster Abbey, centenary celebrations, Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s funeral (as well as his 75th and 80th birthdays), the FIFA 2009 World Cup opening ceremony in Cape Town (and kick-off in Johannesburg) and Winnie Madikileza-Mandela’s memorial service.



The SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR has been nominated for five Grammys, an Oscar (with Peter Gabriel), six South African Music Awards (SAMAs), as well as an International Reggae and World Music Award. They have been awarded three Grammys in their own right and three associated ones, an Emmy Award, three SAMAs, two American Gospel Awards, the inaugural Tower Music African Gospel Award for best gospel group, and a Helpmann Award.

