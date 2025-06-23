 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

KEM Comes to New Jersey Performing Arts Center in July

Taking place on Friday, July 18, at 8 p.m..

By: Jun. 23, 2025
KEM Comes to New Jersey Performing Arts Center in July Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

New Jersey, get ready for a special evening with KEM, known as Soul's Greatness, at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, July 18, at 8 p.m.

KEM's passion for music and the emotions he brings to life on stages worldwide have been a part of him since childhood, when he played the old piano at his grandfather's church.

Today, KEM is an internationally renowned R&B singer and songwriter with notable achievements, including one Platinum-selling album (KEM: ALBUM II), two Gold-selling albums (KEMISTRY and INTIMACY), three GRAMMY nominations, and five #1 hit singles: "Love Calls," "I Can't Stop Loving You," "Why Would You Stay," "It's You," and "Nobody." He has also enjoyed several sold-out national tours and international performances.
 
This is a show is not to be missed! Tickets for KEM are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org, calling 888.GO.NJPAC, or visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos