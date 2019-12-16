Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for New Jersey:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Cabaret Performance
Best Choreography
Best College Student Production
Best Community Theater Company
Best Community Theater Production
Best Costume Design
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
Best Hair/Wig Design
Best High School Student Production
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Play
Best Professional Theater Company
Best Projection Design
Best Set/Scenic Design
Best Sound Design
Best Stand-up or Improv Comedy Performance
Best Touring Production
Best World Premiere Play
Jake Oliver - NEXT TO NORMAL - Holmdel Theatre Company 6%
Avionce Hoyles - GREASE - Mayo Performing Arts Center 4%
Ricky Francese - PIPPIN - Villagers Theatre 3%
Aaron Ratzan - LIFE IS A DREAM - Holmdel Theatre Company 5%
Aidan Bradley - THE GREAT GATSBY - Triple Threat Workshop 4%
Matt Burns - A FEW GOOD MEN - Cranford Dramatic Club 4%
Lesli Margarita - CHASING RAINBOWS: THE ROAD TO OZ - Paper Mill Playhouse 3%
Gaelen Gilliland - NEXT TO NORMAL - Holmdel Theatre Company 3%
Laiona Michelle - LITTLE GIRL BLUE: THE NINA SIMONE MUSICAL - George Street Playhouse 3%
Ashley Leone - A BETTER PLACE TO BE - The Growing Stage 6%
Diane L. Parker - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Holmdel Theatre Company 5%
Maureen Silliman - THE BELLE OF AMHERST - Two River Theater 4%
Alice Ripley - BROADWAY AT THE BARN: RIPLEY PRESCRIPTION - Holmdel Theatre Company 14%
TRANSGENDER STARBORN: DISCO QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE - Surflight Theatre 12%
Kelli O'Hara - IN CONCERT - Kean Stage 10%
Lorinda Haver - NEWSIES - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 8%
Amanda Grace - NEWSIES - Cranford Dramatic Club 7%
John Stephan - MAMMA MIA! - Off Broad Street Players at the Levoy Theatre 6%
SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Centenary Stage Company 15%
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Kean University 13%
PARADE - Kean University 12%
Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 10%
Holmdel Theatre Company 8%
Ocean City Theatre Company 7%
NEWSIES - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 6%
NEXT TO NORMAL - Holmdel Theatre Company 6%
GREASE - Mayo Performing Arts Center 5%
Carolyn McCaffrey - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 9%
Katie Keissling - MAMMA MIA! - Off Broad Street Players at the Levoy Theatre 6%
Zachary Mazouat - CHESS - Cranford Dramatic Club 6%
Kathy Connolly - NEXT TO NORMAL - Holmdel Theatre Company 7%
Margaret Davis - NEWSIES - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 4%
Dann Dunn - MAMMA MIA! - Ocean City Theatre Company 4%
Jake Oliver - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Holmdel Theatre Company 8%
Elise Joyner & Megan Tobias - DEAD DOG PARK - Kean University 6%
Shannon Agnew - JUNIE B. JONES - Ocean City Theatre Company 4%
NEWSIES - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 6%
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Centenary Stage Company 4%
GREASE - Mayo Performing Arts Center 4%
YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Holmdel Theatre Company 9%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - McCarter Theatre Center 8%
BLOOD WEDDING - Kean University 4%
Sal LoRicco - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 23%
Emma Witkowski - HAIRSPRAY - Curtain Call Performing Arts Center 17%
John Rattacasa - MAMMA MIA! - Off Broad Street Players at the Levoy Theatre 14%
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Morristown High School 15%
SPAMALOT - Bishop Ahr High School 14%
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Chatham High School 10%
Tyler Daddario - MAMMA MIA! - Off Broad Street Players at the Levoy Theatre 9%
Xavier Pierce - LITTLE GIRL BLUE: THE NINA SIMONE MUSICAL - George Street Playhouse 8%
Todd Williams - MAMMA MIA! - Ocean City Theatre Company 6%
CHASING RAINBOWS: THE ROAD TO OZ - Paper Mill Playhouse 19%
DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Paper Mill Playhouse 17%
MAMMA MIA! - Surflight Theatre 14%
Warren Helms - NEWSIES - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 10%
Mandy Milne & John Stephan - MAMMA MIA! - Off Broad Street Players at the Levoy Theatre 6%
Mark Fifer - LITTLE GIRL BLUE: THE NINA SIMONE MUSICAL - George Street Playhouse 5%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - McCarter Theatre Center 19%
DRACULA - Centenary Stage Company 11%
YASMINA'S NECKLACE - Premiere Stages 8%
Paper Mill Playhouse 46%
Surflight Theatre 11%
George Street Playhouse 8%
Sean Lough - NEWSIES - Cranford Dramatic Club 21%
Ian Wehrle - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Surflight Theatre 21%
Pat DeFusco - FUN HOME - Haddonfield Plays & Players 17%
Mike Darcy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Plays-in-the-Park, Edison 7%
Mary Boner - MAMMA MIA! - Off Broad Street Players at the Levoy Theatre 7%
Joyce Horan - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Holmdel Theatre Company 6%
Sean Pedrick - MAMMA MIA! - Off Broad Street Players at the Levoy Theatre 12%
Michael Dress - MAMMA MIA! - Ocean City Theatre Company 7%
Matthew Boyle - BLACK TOM ISLAND - Premiere Stages 7%
Gilbert Gottfried - A NIGHT WITH GILBERT GOTTFRIED - Black Box Performing Arts Center 37%
Kara Lindsay - THAT ONE NIGHT - Thinking In Full Color at PS Wine Bar 29%
Joe Conklin - JOE CONKLIN - Gateway Playhouse 15%
ROMEO AND JULIET - Black Box Performing Arts Center 32%
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE - State Theatre 19%
TALES FROM THE GARDEN - The Growing Stage 18%
Michael Puzzo - UNCLE VANYA: SCENES FROM A JERSEY LIFE - Hudson Theatre Works 14%
Martin Casella - BLACK TOM ISLAND - Premiere Stages 13%
Ken Ludwig - KEN LUDWIG’S THE GODS OF COMEDY - McCarter Theatre Center 12%
