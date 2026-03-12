Centenary Stage Company to Present THE NICETIES by Eleanore Burgess

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Centenary Stage Company will present The Niceties by Eleanore Burgess, running April 9th – 19th in the Kutz Blackbox Theatre of the Centenary University campus, located at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets range from $15.00 - $29.50 and are available by phone at 908-979-0900 or online.

The Niceties follows an accomplished Ivy League professor holds routine office hours with an ambitious young student to discuss her thesis: if history is written by the victors, who tells the story of the oppressed? Before long quibbles over vocabulary and Wikipedia citations turn into a dangerous discourse as both women passionately defend their perspective and their personal world view- until one of them puts everything on the line to make her case.

Centenary Stage Company audiences will remember Eleanore Burgess’s play Start Down as part of the WPS developmental program in 2015 and received its NJ premiere production in 2016. Ms. Burgess’s plays include Wife of a Salesman, Chill, Sparks Fly Upward, and Galilee, 34. Her work has been produced at theaters across the United States, including Manhattan Theatre Club, South Coast Rep, Geffen Playhouse, McCarter Theatre Center, Huntington Theatre Company, Writers Theatre, Milwaukee Rep, Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Geva Theatre Center, InterAct Theatre, Portland Stage, the Alliance Theatre and the Contemporary American Theatre Festival, as well as the Finborough Theatre in London. She has developed work at Playwrights Horizons, The New Group, and The Ensemble Studio Theatre, and been a member of the Dorothy Strelsin New American Writers Group at Primary Stages, Page 73's writers' group Interstate 73, The Civilians’ R&D Group, and New York Theatre Workshop’s 2050 Fellowship. She has also written for film and television, including work on Perry Mason for HBO, WeCrashed for Apple TV+, and Interview With The Vampire for AMC, and screenplays for Bad Robot, Amblin, and Anonymous Content. Originally from Massachusetts, she studied history at Yale College and Dramatic Writing at NYU/Tisch.

Ticket prices for The Niceties are as follows: Thursday performances are $27.50 for all seats with a Buy One / Get One Rush Special; Friday evening performances are $27.50; Saturday performances are $29.50; and matinee performances are $25.00. Student and child tickets (under 12) are $15.00 for all applicable performances.