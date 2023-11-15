Jonathan Van Ness Brings FUN & SLUTTY Tour to NJPAC

If you know JVN, you love JVN. Jonathan Van Ness made a splash on the Netflix reboot of Queer Eye, and he's been a fabulous pillar of the media landscape ever since. He's a hairstylist. An entertainer. A podcaster (Getting Curious). An activist. An entrepreneur. A New York Times bestselling writer. A facial hair icon. A fashion powerhouse. A figure skater. A cat dad and will bring his Fun and Slutty tour to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, February 2nd at 8:00 p.m.



Jonathan Van Ness is an Emmy-nominated television personality, 2x New York Times best-selling author, podcaster, comedian and hairstylist to the stars. He stars on Netflix's Emmy Award-winning reboot series “Queer Eye,” where he shines as the hair guru and self-care advocate, and he is the host and executive producer of the Netflix series “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” based on Jonathan's popular podcast of the same name. The series is nominated for a 34th Annual GLAAD Media Award for ‘Outstanding Reality Series.' He was a 2022 Primetime Emmy nominee for 'Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program' along with his "Queer Eye" cast mates. Jonathan also starred on the Emmy-nominated web series “Gay of Thrones,” a witty social commentary series recapping HBO's “Game of Thrones.” Launched in 2013, the series wrapped its eighth and final season last year and garnered Emmy nominations in 2016, 2018 and 2019 for ‘Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.'



He continues to work on his passion project, his podcast “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” a weekly exploration of all the things Jonathan is curious about, and recently celebrated its 300th episode. The podcast was named one of the Top Podcasts of 2018 by Time Magazine, won the iHeart Radio Award for Best LGBTQ Podcast, and was a 2020 People's Choice Award nominee for Best Pop Podcast. Jonathan was also a 2020 People's Choice Award nominee for 'Favorite Reality TV Star' for the second year in a row.



Jonathan has completed two successful worldwide comedy tours, Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing and Imaginary Living Room Olympian, which sold out theaters in 40 cities in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. In 2023, Jonathan will bring Fun & Slutty, A Night with Jonathan Van Ness to cities around the US, Canada and abroad.



In September 2019, he released his revelatory memoir, Over The Top: A Raw Journey To Self-Love, a New York Times Best-Seller. Over The Top won the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Memoir & Autobiography and has been named a must-read book by The New York Times, TIME Magazine and NPR to name a few. His appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to discuss the book, living with HIV and HIV stigma earned a GLAAD Media Award for 'Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode.' Jonathan is passionate about using his platform and voice for change. As an avid supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, he worked closely with Planned Parenthood and The Trevor Project on campaigns tied to the release of his book that focused on removing the shame and stigma that comes along with talking about sexual health, as well as the long-lasting effects of bullying and how to overcome it. His second book, Love That Story: Observations From A Gorgeously Queer Life, was released April 2022 and is now a New York Times Best-Seller. Jonathan is also the author of the children's picture book, Peanut Goes For The Gold, about a gender non-binary guinea pig who does everything with their own personal flare. In December 2019 of Cosmopolitan UK in 35 years.



Jonathan made history as the first non-female solo cover star launched JVN Hair, a haircare line that sees all beauty, serves all beauty, and honors the uniqueness in each of us. Driven to change the beauty industry from within, Jonathan worked with Amyris, a leading synthetic biotechnology company and bio manufacturer of clean, sustainable, natural ingredients. Together, they developed scientifically-backed haircare formulas, combining the best in effective and clean ingredients, creating an innovative, first of its kind haircare collection that celebrates hair health and the uniqueness of each person.



Tickets to see Jonathan Van Ness go on-sale on Friday, November 17th at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.