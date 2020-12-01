Join A Livestream and Talk Back for Centenary Stage Company's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Centenary Stage Company rings in the Holiday season with a brand-new adaptation of Charles Dicken's classic A Christmas Carol by Stephen Temperley. In-person live performances continue December 2 through December 13 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center.



In addition to the in-person performances, CSC will be hosting a special Live Stream event during the Sunday, December 6 2:00 PM performance. The multi-camera live feed will be streamed in HD and hosted on CSC's YouTube channel. In order to participate in the live stream, interested patrons must reserve an access link. The stream is $10.00 per access link. Once the purchase of the access link has been received, CSC will e-mail all virtual audience members the direct link to view the stream. The stream will go live 15 minutes prior to the 2:00 PM curtain and will remain available to patrons with the link for 48 hours after the live feed has ended. For more information or to purchase an access link visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

CSC will also host a special talkback with playwright Stephen Temperley and the creative team on Sunday, December 6 after the 2:00 PM performance.

Stephen Temperley's A Christmas Carol recaptures the spirit of an old-fashioned Christmas with this timeless and ghostly Dickens classic featuring all the favorite characters-Tiny Tim and the Cratchit family, the Fezziwigs, the Ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet-to-come-and, of course, the curmudgeon, Ebenezer Scrooge. Performances run November 27 through December 13 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices range from $15.00 to $29.50 with discounts available on select performances.

Best known for one of the most produced plays in the US, Souvenir, Stephen Temperley's extensive resume includes work both on and off the stage in the U.S. and U.K. Souvenir was produced on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre and directed by Tony Award winner Vivian Matalon. Additional works of Temperely's include, Money/Mercy (Chelsea Theatre Center), That Kind of Woman (Dodger Productions), In the Country of the Free (the Mint Theatre), The Pilgrim Papers (Berkshire Theatre Festival), Songbook and Dance with Me, which debuted at Centenary Stage also directed by Vivian Matalon. As an actor, Temperley has worked extensively in regional theaters in the U.S. as well as U.K's West End, on TV and in repertory. On Broadway, Temperley was part of the original company of Crazy for You; and off- Broadway in the Todd Rundgren musical, Up Against It, at the Public.

A Christmas Carol by Stephen Temperley continues now through December 13 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ. Performance dates and times are Thursdays, December 3 and 10 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, December 4, and 11 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, December 5, and 12 at 8:00 pm; Sundays, December 6, and 13 at 2:00 pm; with special additional 2:00 PM matinee performances on Wednesday, December 2, and Saturday, December 5. Tickets range from $25.00 to $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12. Additionally, all Thursday evening performances are "family nights" with a special "buy one get one free" ticket promotion when purchased in person at the CSC box office beginning at 5:30 PM. Buy One/Get One is not available for advance sales on-line or over-the-phone.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey including, but not limited to; observing social distancing, limited capacity, and requiring masks or facial coverings. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies visit centenarystageco.org/faq.

Specific performance dates and times are Wednesday, December 2 at 2:00 PM; Thursdays, December 3 and 10 at 7:30 PM; Fridays, December 4 and 11 at 8:00 PM; Saturdays, December 5 and 12 at 8:00 PM and Sundays, December 6 and 13 at 8:00 PM. Tickets range from $25.00 to $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students and children under 12. For more information visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You