Johnny Mathis' THE VOICE OF ROMANCE Tour is Coming to Bergen Performing Arts Center

bergenPAC (Bergen Performing Arts Center) will present the final concert date of entertainment icon Johnny Mathis' "The Voice Of Romance" Tour and celebrates the 70-year career of his timeless music on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

As previously reported, Johnny Mathis announced his final concert dates and selected the premier concert hall bergenPAC for his final performance, where he has appeared several times in the past.

Mathis is one of the most enduring vocalists in music history. The five-time Grammy Award-nominated recording artist and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient has a 70-year recording career in various musical genres, including stage and film, jazz standards, contemporary popular music, holiday music and more. Mathis has three songs inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. He has recorded 80 original albums and seven Christmas albums. He has 50 hits on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts, and he ranks as the all-time No. 6 album artist in the history of Billboard's pop albums charts. He is the longest-signed artist on Columbia Records, a division of Legacy Recordings and Sony Music Entertainment.

Throughout the years, bergenPAC has presented award-winning recording artists from multiple music genres. "We are humbled that we were selected to host this celebratory occasion," says Valerie Huttle, Chairwoman of bergenPAC's Board of Directors. "Though we are nestled in the suburban town of Englewood, New Jersey, we have been fortunate to present a wide-ranging group of talent to the community, including the late Aretha Franklin, Tony Bennett, Jerry Lewis, as well as Willie Nelson, Diana Ross, Cher, Barry Manilow, Herbie Hancock, Ringo Starr, George Benson, Paul Anka, John Legend, Marilyn McCoo, Gloria Gaynor and countless others."

bergenPAC's celebratory plans for Mr. Mathis farewell performance will extend beyond the concert stage that evening. The organizers will induct Mr. Mathis into the bergenPAC Walk of Fame, a photo montage that will include a retrospective of his 70-year career in music and entertainment will be on display at the theater that evening and will remain in the theater for a week following the concert, which will be open to the public from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday; concertgoers will also have an opportunity to take selfies, along with photos of their guests in front of a specially designed step and repeat created just for this occasion; and all the attendees will be gifted with a signed copy of Mathis' final concert set list. bergenPAC Performing Arts School will also create an annual scholarship in Johnny Mathis' name, which will be presented in perpetuity to a deserving student in pursuit of a career in the performing arts. As music education is something very close to Mathis' heart, he is especially honored to be a small, on-going part in helping the next generation of musicians and singers thrive.

Additionally, bergenPAC presents a social media countdown with a series of video tributes to Mathis from some of his celebrity friends and associates, longtime admirers, fans and supporters on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

