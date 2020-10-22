Jim Brickman Presents COMFORT & JOY AT HOME 2020
Brickman will perform The Gift, Sending You A Little Christmas, Angel Eyes, If You Believe and more.
Sing along, clap along, laugh along in an interactive concert experience with Jim Brickman and help support the State Theatre at the same time!
Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will be performing this holiday season with the "Comfort & Joy at Home 2020" Virtual Tour. Brickman delivers the sound and spirit of the season with carols, classics, and his own hit original songs such as, "The Gift," "Sending You A Little Christmas," "Angel Eyes," and "If You Believe." A portion of each ticket purchased to this LIVE virtual event will be benefit State Theatre New Jersey.
DIAMOND PACKAGE-$125
-
Live Virtual Concert
-
Interact with Jim in the Zoom Room
-
Stocking full of Christmas gifts delivered to your doorstep
-
AND After Show party with Jim
GOLD PACKAGE-$75
-
Live Virtual Concert
-
Interact with Jim in the Zoom Room
-
Stocking full of Christmas gifts delivered to your doorstep
SILVER PACKAGE-$40
-
Live Virtual Concert
Event Page: https://www.stnj.org/event/jim-brickman