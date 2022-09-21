Jersey City Theater Center Presents DA VINCI INVENTIONS By Cordâme

Jersey City Theater Center will present "Da Vinci Inventions" by Canadian chamber music ensemble Cordâme on Saturday, October 15 at 6:00PM. Taking the stage at JCTC Studios, Cordâme will interpret the music of the Italian Renaissance in their distinct chamber music-meets-jazz style. Cordâme is dynamic ensemble dedicated to the interpretation of the compositions of Jean Félix Mailloux. Created in Montreal in 2004, have released 8 albums in 18 years and is one of the most active groups in the Quebec music scene. In 2019, Cordâme was commissioned by Orford Musique to create "Da Vinci inventions."



"We're thrilled to be sharing our work with American audiences for the first time. I've been dreaming of bringing Cordâme to the US for many years and I'm so happy it will finally come to fruition. 'Da Vinici Inventions' is my first time composting music for a vocalist in addition to our usual ensemble," said Cordâme founder and composer Jean Félix Mailloux I hope it will be the first of many tours in the future."



The music of Cordâme is unclassifiable but has a potential to please both classical music enthusiasts and jazz fans. The group are bringing the chamber music in Canada to a whole new level of excitement with extensive tours across North America in recent years. Captivating crowds and getting very positive reviews in the press, Cordâme is one of the busiest ensembles currently performing in Canada, playing around 40 concerts each year in a variety of venues and festivals.



Tickets are $20 and available now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198155®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seetickets.us%2Fprofile%2Fname%2F7870307?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Jersey City Theater Center Studios are located at 165 Newark Avenue in Jersey City.



