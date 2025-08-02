Jersey City Celebrates LGBTQ Pride with THE FABULOUS SHORT FILM & VIDEO FEST!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jersey City Pride and Art House Productions will present The Fabulous Short Film and Video Festival! The evening features a fun and provocative selection of shorts showing the wide of the LGBTQ community-- with a few allies thrown in! Music, comedy, camp, kink, drama, drag, desire, horror, rockers, ruggers, rasslers, and more!

Featuring shorts and videos by Ike Avelli, Coma White, Steven Love Menendez, Mila Jam, Tym Moss, Damon Beirne, Eileen Hanley, Benjamin Carmichael, Clover Welsh, Jed Ryan, and Peter Cage. Hosted Truly SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE! Hosted by lovely full-time socialite Wendy Stuart. Ballots will be given to audience members to choose "The Best of the Fest"!

The fest will take place at the Art House (345 Marin Blvd between Bay and Morgan Sts, Jersey City, NJ). Audience members must be 18 years old and older. Please note some films contain adult language, adult themes, discussions of homophobia and transphobia, cartoon violence, nudity, and extremely outré sexual situations.