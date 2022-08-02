Jen Fulwiler, Mom Of Six, Stand Up Comic And Bestselling Author Comes To NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center welcomes standup comic, bestselling author, and mom of six Jen Fulwiler to Newark on Saturday, September 17 at 8 PM.



Mom of six, Jen Fulwiler is "Minivan Fabulous" in her new standup comedy tour. She's known for her Amazon Prime comedy special, The Naughty Corner, and her books-Something Other than God, One Beautiful Dream, and Your Blue Flame. If you're a fan, you've already laughed at all her viral comedy sketches on TikTok and Instagram. You've listened to her hilarious podcast; This Is Jen. See her live on stage, with new funny takes on motherhood and modern life.



Jen Fulwiler's podcast, This Is Jen, debuted in the Comedy Top 10 on iTunes. She self-produced her first standup comedy tour - booking theaters across the country with nothing more than a Google search and her credit card - and sold out almost every show. The Naughty Corner standup comedy special, an hour of comedy about the absurdities of modern parenting, was filmed during this tour.



Her first book, Something Other than God, a memoir about converting to Catholicism from lifelong atheism, was a finalist in the Goodreads Reader Choice Awards, ranked alongside Hillary Clinton's and Rob Lowe's books. Her book One Beautiful Dream was a Wall Street Journal bestseller, hit the Amazon Top 25 and was a #1 bestseller at Barnes and Noble. Her newest title, Your Blue Flame, was featured on the Today Show.



Many people know her from her time as a SiriusXM talk radio host, and even more, people know her for quitting her stable job as a SiriusXM talk radio host in the middle of a pandemic. She lives with her six kids, husband, a giant dog, and a one-eyed cat in a three-bedroom house in Austin, Texas.



Tickets to see Jen Fulwiler are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.