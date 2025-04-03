Jazz Composers Alliance To Present JCA Orchestra At Regattabar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Jazz Composers Alliance will present a program of challenging contemporary jazz performed by the 21-piece JCA Orchestra on Wednesday, April 30 at Regattabar, 1 Bennett St., Cambridge.

The 7:30 p.m. concert features new music and music from JCA's historical repertoire by resident composers David Harris, Darrell Katz, Bob Pilkington and Mimi Rabson, as well as guest composer Phil Scarff. Tickets are $35.92 and $24.28 for students. All ages are admitted.

Featured performers include Hiro Honshuku, Phil Scarff, Jesse Williams, Dan Rosenthal Norm Zocher and vocalist Rebecca Shrimpton, as well as surprise guest artists.

The Jazz Composers Alliance has been presenting ambitious, bold and adventurous music since its founding in1985, continuing to thrive and move forward with passion, commitment, and a strong sense of community. The JCA Orchestra has hosted illustrious guest artists including Sam Rivers, Julius Hemphill, Oliver Lake, Dave Holland and Maria Schneider.

Dedicated musicianship, innovative programming and fresh compositional concepts make JCA concerts colorful, high-energy events. The JCA Orchestra has released 12 critically acclaimed CDs. Why Do You Ride? was on the list of DownBeat's best albums of 2015. The JCA Orchestra was a runner-up in 2009's Boston Phoenix Best of Boston poll.

Drawing on influences that span the history of jazz and the world's musical traditions, the JCA composers have brought together a huge palette of sounds, structures and concepts. Many of the band's featured soloists are bandleaders and composers outside of the JCA, and are among New England's most creative musicians.

For concert tickets visit ticketweb.com.

