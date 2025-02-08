Jazz Composers Alliance Orchestra to Play Berklee Performance Center This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Jazz Composers Alliance will present the 21-piece JCA Orchestra in a program of new music by resident composers David Harris, Darrell Katz, Bob Pilkington and Mimi Rabson on Tuesday, February 18, 8 p.m. at the Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston. The concert will be recorded for possible release as a follow-up to the JCA Orchestra's last album, Live at the BPC. Tickets $12 in advance, $17 day of show. Discounted admission with Berklee ID: free in advance or $5 day of show. For more information visit berklee.edu.



The JCA Orchestra has been a fixture on Boston's creative music scene since its first performance in December 1985. Dedicated musicianship, innovative programming and fresh compositional concepts make JCA concerts colorful, adventurous, high-energy events. The JCA Orchestra has released 12 critically acclaimed albums, including Wheelworks which was named a Best Album of 2015 by DownBeat.



Drawing on influences that span the history of jazz and the world's musical traditions, the JCA composers have brought together a huge palette of sounds, structures and concepts. Many of the band's featured soloists are bandleaders and composers in their own right, and are among New England's most creative musicians. The JCA Orchestra was a runner up in 2009's Boston Phoenix Best of Boston poll. The group has also presented an illustrious group of guest performers including Oliver Lake, Steve Lacy, Dave Holland, Julius Hemphill, Sam Rivers and many others.

